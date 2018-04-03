Eagle Valley High School clubs honor Autism Awareness Month with screening of ‘Life, Animated’
April 3, 2018
If you go …
What: Screening of “Life, Animated.”
Where: Eagle Valley High School auditorium, Gypsum.
When: Friday, April 6, 5 p.m.
Cost: $6 for one person, $10 for two.
GYPSUM — Eagle Valley High School clubs are honoring Autism Awareness Month with a screening of the award winning documentary "Life, Animated."
Autism is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact. Studies show it affects nearly 1 percent of the world's population, and there are nearly 200,000 cases a year.
To celebrate April's Autism Awareness Month, Eagle Valley clubs SPICE (Students Promoting Inclusion and Civic Engagement) and Best Buddies are co-hosting a screening of a "Life, Animated," a documentary about Owen Suskind. In this informative and inspiring movie, Suskind, a person with autism, learns to communicate through the power of Disney movies.
The movie will play on Friday, April 6, at 5 p.m. in the Eagle Valley High School auditorium. Tickets will be on sale for $6 for one person or $10 for two people. Limited concessions will also be available for purchase.
All proceeds from the event go toward SPICE and Best Buddies projects that promote inclusion, empathy and understanding in the Eagle County community.
If you go …
What: Screening of “Life, Animated.”
Where: Eagle Valley High School auditorium, Gypsum.
When: Friday, April 6, 5 p.m.
Cost: $6 for one person, $10 for two.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Genes: Parents, become fans of Greta Van Fleet before your kids (column)
- An expert’s guide to skier parking in Vail and Avon
- Killah Priest: Easter show with Gza in Avon to be a treat for Wu-Tang fans
- Spring Back to Vail returns starting March 31; SOJA musical headliner
- Easter Egg Hunts happening across Vail Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Equipment trouble hampers AT&T cell service in Vail, other valley areas
- Man drives stolen car at 104 mph east in westbound I-70 through Vail Valley
- Life changing could have been life ending for admitted burglar in four-county crime spree
- Five Vail Valley families displaced need help after fire guts trailer in Minturn
- Battle Mountain High School handles another violence threat, one student yanked