Eagle Valley High School clubs honor Autism Awareness Month with screening of ‘Life, Animated’

GYPSUM — Eagle Valley High School clubs are honoring Autism Awareness Month with a screening of the award winning documentary "Life, Animated."

Autism is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact. Studies show it affects nearly 1 percent of the world's population, and there are nearly 200,000 cases a year.

To celebrate April's Autism Awareness Month, Eagle Valley clubs SPICE (Students Promoting Inclusion and Civic Engagement) and Best Buddies are co-hosting a screening of a "Life, Animated," a documentary about Owen Suskind. In this informative and inspiring movie, Suskind, a person with autism, learns to communicate through the power of Disney movies.

The movie will play on Friday, April 6, at 5 p.m. in the Eagle Valley High School auditorium. Tickets will be on sale for $6 for one person or $10 for two people. Limited concessions will also be available for purchase.

All proceeds from the event go toward SPICE and Best Buddies projects that promote inclusion, empathy and understanding in the Eagle County community.