Eagle Valley Library District launches Lucky Day Collection

Certain books and movies at local libraries can be hard to snag, with book lovers and movie buffs quick to reserve and renew the newest hits.

The Eagle Valley Library District — which includes libraries in Avon, Eagle and Gypsum — wants to spread the readership, and viewership, with its Lucky Day Collection, which features bestsellers and movies that can be instantly borrowed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The deal is books and movies in the Lucky Day Collection can't be put on hold or renewed.

Library members can only have two Lucky Day items checked out at a time, and titles go out for seven days. Fines for late returns will accrue at $1 per day.

"The books and movies in this collection are selected based on the community's tastes for new and trending titles," said Amy Gornikiewicz, the collection development and readers advisory librarian at the Eagle Valley Library District. "We think our patrons will enjoy walking in and finding items they used to have to wait for weeks to read or watch."

Lucky Day Collection items will be shuffled among the shelves, making it a fun find for frequenters of the libraries. The collection will be continuously updated with newer in-demand titles.

Lucky Day items will be available at the Avon, Eagle and Gypsum public libraries. For more information, visit http://www.evld.org.