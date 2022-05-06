EagleARTS 2nd Friday ARTwalk returns May 13
EagleARTS 2nd Friday ARTwalk is pleased to announce that the first closed-street art festival of the summer will be next Friday, May 13, from 5-8 p.m. Guests are invited to visit artists, vendor booths, food trucks, and businesses along Broadway for specials, sales, food, and unique gifts.
Broadway will be closed between Grand Avenue and 4th Street, where local artists and businesses will have booths – including some new artists. There will also be a variety of food trucks, a climbing wall, musicians, a performance by dancers from More2Dance and a chainsaw sculpting demonstration.
A full list of participating vendors, artists, businesses, entertainers, and sponsors can be found on by downloading Grandstand from the iOS App or Google Play store and searching for EagleARTS ARTwalk.
For more information, visit EagleArts.org, search for the “Second Friday – ARTwalk on Broadway” event on Facebook, or contact EagleARTs at info@eaglearts.org or (970) 445-2766
What: Eagle ARTwalk
When: Friday, May 13, 5-8 PM
Where: Broadway St, Historic Downtown Eagle
Cost: Free
More information: EagleArts.org, the “Second Friday – ARTwalk on Broadway” Facebook event, or contact EagleARTs at (970) 445-2766