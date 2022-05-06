EagleARTS 2nd Friday ARTwalk returns May 13

The EagleARTS 2nd Friday ARTwalk events take place throughout the summer.

Courtesy photo

EagleARTS 2nd Friday ARTwalk is pleased to announce that the first closed-street art festival of the summer will be next Friday, May 13, from 5-8 p.m. Guests are invited to visit artists, vendor booths, food trucks, and businesses along Broadway for specials, sales, food, and unique gifts.

Local artists will have their crafts on display and for sale at the EagleARTS 2nd Friday ARTwalk.

Courtesy photo

Broadway will be closed between Grand Avenue and 4th Street, where local artists and businesses will have booths – including some new artists. There will also be a variety of food trucks, a climbing wall, musicians, a performance by dancers from More2Dance and a chainsaw sculpting demonstration.

Gifts for any occasion can be found at the EagleARTS 2nd Friday ARTwalk.

Courtesy photo

A full list of participating vendors, artists, businesses, entertainers, and sponsors can be found on by downloading Grandstand from the iOS App or Google Play store and searching for EagleARTS ARTwalk.

A full list of participating vendors can be found by downloading the Grandstand app and searching for EagleARTS ARTwalk.

Courtesy photo

For more information, visit EagleArts.org , search for the “Second Friday – ARTwalk on Broadway” event on Facebook, or contact EagleARTs at info@eaglearts.org or (970) 445-2766