Eagle’s Flight Days offer family fun by the new Eagle River water park

Yoselin Villalobos, 12, presents her duck Quackers to judges during the Eagle Flight Days pet show Friday in Eagle. Quackers placed in the loudest pet contest.

Kristin Anderson | Daily file photo

EAGLE — With its new water park now open, the town of Eagle is getting wet for this year’s Flight Days celebration.

“Take Me to the River” is the theme for this weekend’s party, planned Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29.

“The river park is the new front door for Eagle,” said Eagle Events Coordinator Jeremy Gross. “It’s our new welcome mat for people who are driving down the highway. It’s an oasis for the people on the interstate.”

Along with attracting visitors to the town, Gross said the Eagle River Park is a great new amenity for residents.

“It’s a celebration of our outdoor lifestyle here in Eagle,” he said.

Something for everyone

As always, the Eagle Flight Days schedule has something for everyone — a pet show, baby contest, parade, vendor booths and more.

For those who like their entertainment to be active, the Saturday Push Cart Race is a great way to enjoy Flight Days by being part of the event.

“Building a push cart is a fun evening project to do with your kids,” said Gross. “Get the neighborhood together, build a cart and you could win cash.”

Alpine Lumber sponsors the event and Gross noted the staff there can offer construction pointers and sell competitors what they need to fashion a vehicle.

Special Homecoming

Music at the Centennial Stage is always a highlight of the Flight Days weekend and this year Eagle will welcome home a native son.

The bluegrass band Meadow Mountain — winner of the 2017 Rockygrass competition — will be the featured entertainment Saturday night. As evidenced by a band name that reflects a local landmark, the group has a number of area musicians including Eagle’s Jack Dunlavie on mandolin.

“We are excited to welcome them home and bring them up for a neighborhood show,” said Gross.

Come on down

Here’s the rundown of activities for Eagle Flight Days 2019:

Centennial Stage Free Concerts

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 22, featuring A Band Called Alexis. 8 to 10 p.m. also on Friday, featuring Wolf and Friends. 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. featuring Austins Rose.6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, featuring The Well.8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, featuring Meadow Mountain

Details: All concerts are at the Centennial Stage at Eagle Town Park.

Castle Peak Veterinary Pet Show

When: 5 p.m. Friday.

Details: Hosted by Castle Peak Veterinary Service. Local kids are invited to bring their pets — anything furry, feathery, scaled or slimy. A slew of prizes will be awarded, including best costume. Contact Castle Peak Veterinary at 970-328-5444 for more information. No advance registration needed.

Batson’s Baby Contest

When: 5 p.m. Friday.

Details: Batson’s Corner Store and Eagle Pharmacy is sponsoring this contest for babies younger than the age of 2. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded in the following categories: best smile, best eyes, biggest dimples, best theme wear (get your cape on), chubbiest feet, best hat, best swimsuit, most vocal, baby-relative look-alike and best hair. Register on site.

Pancake Breakfast

When: 7:30 to noon, Saturday, June 23.

Details: Members of the Eagle Lions Club will serve their signature flapjacks. Look for the Lions Club trailer and the folks wearing purple vests.

Flight Days Parade

When: 10 a.m. Saturday.

Details: The theme this year is Take Me to the River. The parade will line up on Howard Street and then proceed down Broadway from Second Street to Eagle Town Park.

The entry fee is $10 plus one bag of candy, which will be tossed from the Greater Eagle Fire Department ladder truck stationed at Fifth Street, following the parade.No candy can be thrown along the parade route.Parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. and volunteers will be available to assist. Judging will begin at 9:45 a.m. Everyone will be considered for the Judge’s Award –the entry that best represents the theme of the parade. In addition, ribbons will be awarded for the following categories: Children’s Group, Marching and Walking Group, Floats, Vehicles, Equestrian, Novelty (clowns, animals, non-motorized vehicles). Completed forms and fees may be returned to Eagle Town Hall by Thursday.

Kids Crafts Tent

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Details: Free kids’ craft activities, sponsored by the Eagle Flight Days Committee.

LED Light Bulb Swap

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Details: Energy Smart Colorado and R&H Mechanical will take your old incandescent light bulbs and trade them for new, energy saving LED models.

Horseshoe Tournament

When: Competition is Saturday, beginning immediately after the parade.

Details: Entry fee is $10 per person.

Alpine Lumber Push Cart Race

When: 11 a.m. Saturday.

Details: Teams of three to five participants are invited to build a push cart and race head-to-head through a slalom course located on Broadway. Two team members can push, one has to ride. The first place team will win $300, second place wins $200 and third place wins $100. Additionally prizes will be awarded for the cart that best reflects the Flight Days theme and for the team with the best costumes. The event is sponsored by Alpine Lumber. For full race rules and a registration form, visit http://www.eagleoutside.com/flightdays.

Chocolate Bake Off

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Details: Whip up your best chocolate confection for this competition. Please provide enough for 100 small tastings. Serving supplies will be provided. Tasters will vote on first, second and third place.

Talent Show

When: Saturday; registration begins at noon and ends at 1 p.m. The show starts at 1:30 p.m.

Details: Competition divisions are: preschool to age 6; ages 7 to 9; ages 10 to 13; and ages 14 to 17. Cash prizes for the top-three finishers in each category.

Basketball Shoot Out

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Details: Register on site prior to competition start time. Prizes will be awarded.