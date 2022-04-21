Earth Day, Vail Après, TEDxVail, arts, crafts, quilts and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/22/22

Vail Après Spring Series

The Kenny Lee Young Duo will take the stage on the International Bridge on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Vail Après Spring Series/Courtesy photo

It’s hard to believe the ski and snowboard season is winding down and so is the Vail Après Spring Series. After eight weeks of live music and DJs playing up on the mountain and at the base areas, the series will wrap up Sunday. There is also a bonus concert on Monday. The Community Employee Celebration will be hosted at the International Bridge Music stage and the music will be provided by valley locals, Turntable Review.

Town of Vail employees will be honored and recognized for their service throughout this past season, but the public is invited to attend and celebrate the end of the season. Rocky Mountain Taco, Local Joe’s Pizza and 10th Mountain Whiskey will be on hand at the International Bridge to help bring the party vibe to the i-Bridge. Employees who worked within the limits of the town of Vail can register to win prizes and need not be present to win. Register at VailGov.Formstack.com/Forms/Employee_Raffle_Registration .

To learn more about Monday’s event, go to DiscoverVail.com/Event/EmployeeApres .

Friday

Mountaintop Music

Eagle’s Nest

DJ Ben Landen

1 to 3 p.m.

Spinning on the Square

Lionshead

Live music by Courtney Hampton

3 to 6 p.m.

Après at the i-Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Three for All

3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Mountaintop Music

Mid-Vail

DJ spinning tunes

1 to 3 p.m.

Après at the i-Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by the Kenny Lee Young Duo

3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Après at the i- Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Twang Box

3 to 6 p.m.

Bonus Concert on Monday

Vail Après: “Is it Après Yet?”

Community Employee Celebration at the i-Bridge

The event will celebrate town of Vail employees, but is open to the public

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Turntable Review

3 to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to DiscoverVail.com/Vail-Apres-Spring-Series

Earth Day – Climate Action Week

Walking Mountains and other environmental organizations are offering educational programs and tours for Earth Day.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Earth Day started officially in 1970 and has grown to become a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes. According to EarthDay.org , its missions is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

Although everyday should be considered Earth Day, Walking Mountains is highlighting this special date on the calendar with a nine-day event full of educational opportunities to do your part to take care of the planet. Climate Action Week, which goes on from now until April 30, is being hosted by Walking Mountains in conjunction with several other local organizations to give participants an in-depth look at a variety of ways our actions can improve the environment.

Friday

EarthKeepers Earth Day celebration:

Children will explore the natural world while having fun.

Cost: $5 for adults and $5 for children

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Walking Mountains Science Center Avon Tang Campus

Food, Land and Climate

Speaker Panel and Fair at Colorado Mountain College

Sample foods, network and reinvigorate your eating habits to benefit yourself, your family, the land and climate.

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Location: Colorado Mountain College

ECO Transit Fare Free Day

Ride free all day

Held in conjunction with the Food, Land and Climate event at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards

ECO Transit invites you to stop by the ECO Transit all-electric bus to learn more about public transportation and the push for a Regional Transportation Authority and purchase a bus pass.

Saturday

Seasonal Wildlife Closer Awareness Day

Many wildlife closures went into effect on April 15

Wildlife Trail Ambassadors will be at the base of many closed trailheads to help educate the community

Stop by for snacks, swag, and hot and cold drinks to learn more and to do your part.

This is just the first few days of Climate Action Week, so log on to WalkingMountains.org to check out the full schedule and to register for the events. Next week, events and activities include a sustainable agriculture tour on Monday, a community recycling tour on Tuesday and the traditional Community Pride Highway Cleanup next Saturday.

Town of Vail Art Series: Coaster Painting

The town of Vail is offering discounted art classes with Alpine Arts Center this Saturday.

Alpine Arts Cener/Courtesy photo

Get creative and take home a fun souvenir of your trip to Vail by participating in the town of Vail Art Series on Saturday. The town of Vail pairs up with the Alpine Arts Center to offer a discounted art class at the Vail Recreation District throughout the season. Join one of Alpine Art Center’s art instructors on Saturday from 4 to 6 and this session the art project is painting trail map coasters.

You don’t have to have a ton of artistic ability to join this class, just a sense of adventure to see what you can create. You can follow the topic of painting trail maps on the wood coasters or personalize it a bit more with your own design. All materials and step-by-step instruction will be provided. The discounted price is $25 per person and is open to all ages and children should be accompanied by an adult. For more information and to register for the class, go to AlpineArtsCenter.org .

Quilt and Fiber Fair

The Golden Threads of Leadville provides everything from raw wool to hand-dyed yarns to completed projects. They will be one of the many vendors at the Quilt and Fiber Fair hosted by Motley Fabrics on Saturday.

Motley Fabric/Courtesy photo

If you are feeling crafty, head down to Gypsum for the Quilt and Fiber Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eagle Valley High School.

Hosted by Motley Fabric, come and check out the vendor booths Motley Fabric has brought in for this event. Vendors include official Brother sewing machine dealer Owl’s Nest Quilters from Grand Junction, Art & Craft from Denver’s RiNo District and the Alpaca yarn store from Eagle. Other booths will feature handmade lace, macrame, wool and yarns, and weaving. Crafts include handbags and other fabric or yarn items, custom tumblers made on-site, plants, candles, and hand-painted gifts.

General admission is $5 for adults and it’s free for children 12 and under. The entry fee includes an educational trunk show from the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum about Depression-Era quilts with samples from the museum’s collection. The Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum will be bringing in 30 quilts to show you what to look for and how to recognize a quilt from the 1930s. Back then, women would buy inexpensive yet cheerful prints and would often save or trade scraps in order to use every inch of fabric they could. Rural quilt makers would even use feed sacks that had colorful designs with different company logos on them if fabric was too expensive or not available. The presentation starts at 2 p.m. and will last 45 minutes to an hour.

Eagle-based nonprofit Patterns of Joy will hold project workshops throughout the day. The Golden Threads, a mother/daughter duo from Leadville will have hands-on demos at their booth.

You can even win a quilt made by members of the High Altitude Quilt Guild based in Eagle. There will also be door prizes provided by Motley Fabric and fabric manufacturer Moda.

For more information, go to MotleyFabric.com/2022Fair .

TEDxVail

TEDxVail is hosting a virtual event on Sunday featuring speakers from a recent TED Talk in Vancouver.

TEDxVail Facebook Page/Courtesy photo

Kat Haber, the local curator of TED talks and events in the Vail Valley, has assembled some of the best talks from the TED A New Era event held in Vancouver on April 10-14. TEDxVail will showcase the speakers virtually on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

“We’ll curate three fast-paced sessions from among these TED Talks and it will include a bonus session for those interested in hearing the full Elon Musk interview with Chris Anderson from TED on April 14,” Haber said.

Throughout the sessions on Sunday, speakers and features include grandmaster, analyst and author Garry Kasparov; artist JR; climate activist and former vice president Al Gore; Olympic track and field star Allyson Felix; dancing, animations, music, photography, brain breakthroughs, WEBB space telescope, an Amazonian praying mantis and more.

Online schedule:

2-2:10 p.m.: Welcome and get settled into virtual TEDxVail. As everyone gathers online, check out a virtual space and meet a new friend. The TEDxVail team will bring you into the virtual Vilar Performing Arts Center to begin.

2:10 – 2:55 p.m.: Session 1: Courage

2:55 – 3:15 p.m.: Mingling Virtual Vail Spaces

3:15 – 3:55 p.m.: Session 2: Audacity

3:55 – 4:10 p.m.: Mingling Virtual Vail Spaces

4:10 – 4:40 p.m.: Session 3: Regeneration

4:40 – 5 p.m.: Mingling Virtual Vail Spaces

5 p.m.: Farewell message, rooms remain open

The virtual rooms will remain open so you can take ideas from the mainstage one step further by interacting, learning from and connecting with other TEDxers from the comfort of your home. Registration is free, go to Eventbrite.com for more details on the featured speakers and topics.

If you miss this Sunday’s virtual event, put these other TEDxVail Events on your calendar:

May 22: TEDxYouth@Vail: Resilience – Ford Amphitheater and online

July 24: TEDxVailSalon: A New Era Part 2 – online

August 28: TEDxVailSalon: A New Era Part 3 – online

October (TBD): TEDxVail Countdown – online

December (TBD): TEDxVail Women – online