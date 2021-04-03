Easter Egg Hunt taking place today in Vail Village





The Vail Recreation District’s Vail Village Easter Egg Hunt will take place today. The free event requires no registration and is for ages 2 to 10 and their families.

Attendees should arrive at the Vail Rec District’s booth next to the Covered Bridge in Vail Village between 10 and 10:45 a.m. to get your Easter Egg Hunt passport and first clue. From there, you will follow clues throughout Vail Village, completing the passport and finishing at the final destination where a prize awaits.

The Easter bunny will also be in Vaill Village available for pictures, and special eggs will be hidden along the route that can be redeemed for special prizes.

The Easter Egg Hunt will wrap up at 11:30 a.m. and is held rain, snow or shine.

For more information, call 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com .