Schedule of Easter Egg Hunts happening across Vail Valley

Bring a basket; some hunts are offering baskets, but play it safe and be sure to bring your own.

Plan accordingly for the weather; many hunts go on rain, snow or shine.

EAGLE COUNTY — It's egg hunting time in the Vail Valley.

Public egg hunts are planned from Vail to Gypsum, with each community putting their own spin on this signature Easter activity.

Here's what's planned valleywide during Easter weekend:

Vail

Families and their children ages 2 to 10 are invited to join the Vail Recreation District for its annual free Easter Egg Hunt taking place Saturday, March 31, in Lionshead Village.

The free event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a visit from the Easter Bunny followed by a quest for prizes and eggs that will start promptly at 10 a.m. Children can redeem their collected eggs for an assortment of prizes. The event will be held rain, snow or shine, so dress children accordingly. Bring your own Easter basket or bag to carry eggs and prizes.

For more information, contact VRD Community Programming at community@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2292.

Beaver Creek

The Beaver Creek Easter Egg Hunt takes place on Saturday, March 31, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The egg hunt is held at Creekside Park below the main Beaver Creek Plaza. The event is free for kids and egg bags will be available at the Plaza side of the Beaver Creek Covered Bridge.

To find the hunt, follow the path down to Creekside Park. The path to the event will be dotted with balloons and signs.

There will be two egg hunting zones. The first one is for ages 4 and younger, where parents can accompany children. Only a limited number of participants will be allowed in the area at one time and the zone will be repeppered with eggs as various groups cycle through.

The main zone is for kids ages 5 through 12 years old. Parents do not accompany their kids into this zone. The kids line up to enter in groups of 20 and collect eggs until a bell rings. Then the zone is reset for the next group.

The Beaver Creek Easter Bunny is the grand marshall of the Beaver Creek Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Bunny arrives at the beginning of the egg hunt and helps with the official countdown. He then moves to the Easter Bunny Hut where he sits in a photo op area. Parents, bring your camera.

The Beaver Creek Easter Bunny will also make an appearance at Beaver Creek SpringFest on Beaver Creek Plaza later in the day, between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Avon

The Avon Egg Hunt returns to Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

Families are invited to participate in games, exhilarating inflatable features, balloon artist and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The free hunt will feature thousands of eggs filled with candy. Please be aware that some of the candy found at the event may contain peanuts.

The egg hunt event is a bully-free zone and participants are expected to Be A Buddy Not A Bully. The actual hunt will be organized by height instead of age. Check in at the town of Avon tent to have your child measured and receive a wristband to participate with other children of approximately the same height.

There will be a special egg hunt area for children 3 years of age and younger, with their own bouncy house.

Free egg hunt tote bags will be available for the first 500 participants.

Parking for the egg hunt is available at the Avon Recreation Center, Avon Town Hall east lot, Avon Elementary School and along Lake Street and West Beaver Creek Boulevard.

Eagle

The community hunt is Saturday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at Eagle Town Park.

The hunt is divided into age areas and is open to kids 10 and younger. Bring your own basket and get ready to gather up eggs full of candy and toys.

The Easter Bunny will be hopping around the park throughout the morning.

Following the hunt, the annual Eggernaut Competition is planned. Kids are invited to invent an egg protection contraption and their handiwork will then be dropped from the Greater Eagle Fire Departments 50-foot ladder truck. Egg apparatus must not contain any metal, glass or other material that may shatter upon impact. They must also weigh less than 5 pounds total. The eggs will be handed out at the start of the event and must be able to be removed or viewed after the drop.

Gypsum

The town of Gypsum's annual Eggstravaganza is planned Saturday, March 31, beginning at 9 a.m. at the lawn in front of the Gypsum Public Library. There will be age appropriate activities with prizes for every participant.

The fun begins at 9:30 a.m. with the toddler and preschool egg hunt. Kids ages 5 and younger will be provided an Easter basket by the town and released in groups of 20 in an area where they can easily grab filled eggs.

For kids ages 6 to 12, there will be a scavenger hunt. Kids will be divided into groups of eight, assigned a group leader and handed a starter egg which contains a riddle clue. The starter egg sends them on their journey to find the next egg with the next clue. Once they go through several clues they will reach the final destination and receive a prize.

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos and a craft tent will be set up for kids to create artwork to bring home.

The Gypsum Fire Department will host its annual Easter pancake breakfast starting at 9:30 a.m.

At mid-day, the Western Eagle County Municipal Recreation District will host its Eggquatics celebration — an underwater egg hunt for prizes.

The Eggquatics event will be divided into age categories and begin at 11:30 a.m. in the age categories 0-2 and 6-8 at 11:30 a.m.