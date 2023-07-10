Easy entertaining with Lauren’s Kitchen

A wide selection of take-home and ready-to-eat meals from Lauren's Kitchen in Edwards.

Dominique Taylor Photography

Lauren’s Kitchen combines fresh, made-from-scratch cuisine with convenient grab ‘n’ go items from a rotating menu.

Two indoor tables and additional outdoor seating accommodate your active lifestyle if you just want to quickly fuel up — or you can relax at home by pairing homemade starters, entrees, salads, soups, sides and desserts.

“It allows my customers to be as creative as they’d like,” owner Lauren McElroy said.

Affordable, quality lunches and dinners become a snap, with two-serving entrees like lasagna Bolognese, chicken marsala or piccata, flank steak or a vegan bowl. Rotating selections include a variety of chicken dishes, meatloaf, pasta, pork, beef, fish and shepherd’s pie.

McElroy blends her Texan upbringing with decades of living in Colorado — and caters to all kinds of dietary needs — which means comfort food with a healthy twist. She bases her rotating menu on seasonal ingredients, making everything fresh that day.

“I enjoy the nuances of different cuisines and being able to mix and match spices and ingredients to make something new and exciting, so come in and mix ‘n’ match homemade options to take to go, or order custom catering ready for pick up,” she said.

She also caters as an in-home chef for groups of all sizes, from six to 350 with just two-days’ notice and creates holiday and special occasion menus designed around your favorites.

This summer, Lauren’s Kitchen remains open later, until 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays. As a bonus, her unique recycling incentive rewards customers who return food containers, which the kitchen washes and reuses, with a 5% discount off their next purchase.