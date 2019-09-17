Easy to make cauliflower toast

Cauliflower is a versatile veggie that is moving beyond its role as a staple on the crudité plate and as something to dip in ranch. Other popular forms of this vegetable, which is loaded with vitamin C and vitamin B6, include cauliflower-mashed potatoes and cauliflower rice, and in today’s video we’ll show you how to make cauliflower toast.

“Cauliflower toast is a great item for those who are eating a low-carbohydrate diet or a carbohydrate-restricted diet,” said Christine Pierangeli. “It’s also a way to incorporate working more whole foods into your nutrition plan.”

Christine Pierangeli, certified master nutrition therapist and owner of Profound Wellness Vail, strives to teach people to eat whole foods and to get in the kitchen more. By eating foods you make yourself, Pierangeli believes you receive greater benefits by giving up the preservatives and ingredients you can’t pronounce on pre-made items while saving money along the way.

Pierangeli also suggests that cauliflower is a good replacement for gluten and refined carbs like pasta and bread.

“Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable. The cruciferous family is high in sulforaphane, which helps us with detoxification. Other cruciferous veggies include Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cabbage,” she said.

Make some cauliflower toasts and top it with smashed avocado, hard-boiled eggs, tomato, cucumber or whatever your heart desires. The cauliflower toast is just the vehicle.

Cauliflower doesn’t have to be reserved for lunch or dinner; it can be served in the morning as well.

“I make cauliflower porridge for breakfast using riced cauliflower, coconut milk, almonds and cinnamon,” Pierangeli said. “It’s a great way to keep your energy levels even all day long.”

Cauliflower Toast

1 pound cauliflower florets or 1 bag cauliflower rice

2 tablespoons coconut or avocado oil

1 egg

1 cup almond flour

Salt and pepper to taste

If using florets, blend cauliflower in a food processor to “rice” consistency. Sauté cauliflower in oil over medium heat for 4-5 minutes.

Add cauliflower rice and egg to almond flour in a mixing bowl, season to taste. Mix ingredients and place mixture in even portions on a baking sheet. Form into 1/2-inch thick squares.

Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes and flip, cook another 12 minutes.

Add toppings such as mashed avocados, tomato, sliced hard-boiled eggs and cucumbers.