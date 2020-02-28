EAT: Allie’s Cabin introduces new favorite to lineup of weekly events with Family Dinners

The new Family Dinners offer dining choices the whole family will love.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared as a paid feature in EAT magazine, highlighting restaurants across the valley.

Allie’s Cabin is a staple of the Beaver Creek culinary scene, offering unique dining experiences in a stunning setting that make it a favorite for both a romantic date night or an elevated night out with the family.

A scenic sleigh ride delivers guests to the warm, comfortable cabin nestled amongst aspens high above Beaver Creek. There, elegant tables are situated around a warm fireplace, while windows look out over sweeping views of Beaver Creek. During their signature Thursday Night Wine Dinners, guests are met with a thrillingly unique perspective on Beaver Creek’s signature fireworks show, Thursday Night Lights.

The Thursday Night Wine Dinners have become a signature of Allie’s Cabin and take place on select Thursdays throughout the season: check the Beaver Creek website for a complete list of dates and wineries. Chef Kirk Weems and General Manager Bob Battle have both been with Allie’s Cabin for well over 15 years and take pride in selecting renowned wineries to partner with on these evenings. The five-course meals are built in tandem with the featured winery of the evening, creating a menu that is specifically curated to pair with each course’s featured wine.

On Wine Dinner nights as well as regular evenings, the menu features Colorado game, locally sourced cheeses, as well as tasty fish and vegetarian options like the delicious ricotta and roast vegetable tart. Two standout dishes to look out for this winter: the Colorado rack of lamb, served with bacon and honey Brussels, roasted red potato, madeira-thyme jus, as well as the elk tenderloin.

A more recent addition to the restaurant’s season is the Allie’s Cabin Family Dinners. Created a few years ago, they became an immediately popular highlight of family ski trips by creating an elegant evening that children will enjoy just as much as the adults. The open-air sleigh ride builds the excitement and anticipation, while the warm welcome, complete with plush lodge slippers, give kids a sense of the specialness of the evening.

After taking in the gorgeous views, adults are treated to a three-course meal while kids 12 and under are able to choose from a kid-friendly yet polished buffet with options like roasted Boulder natural chicken and a tomato soup. Kids cap off their evening with a delightfully indulgent ice cream sundae bar, while we recommend that parents try an Allie’s Cabin classic: the bourbon pecan tart complete with chocolate sauce and bourbon cream.

Allie’s Cabin

Price

Starting at $105 per adult (Family Dinner)

Ambiance

Warm, welcoming mountain cabin

Signature dish

Colorado rack of lamb and elk tenderloin