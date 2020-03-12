EAT: Check in on Untappd with a beer and a steak at Dusty Boot Roadhouse

Steak is a mainstay at the Dusty Boot, and so is its tap selection and happy hour.

Spend the day cruising the slopes of Beaver Creek and you’re sure to work up an appetite. But rather than go home and shower or change your clothes, head to the Dusty Boot. Here, you’re welcomed as you are, whether you’re stopping for a pint or splurging on the house-made prime rib.

Since 1997, Dusty Boot Roadhouse (or just “The Boot”) has been serving up hormone-free, grass-fed Colorado beef in the form of burgers and steaks to visitors and locals alike. With both lunch and dinner, the menu focuses on classic grill fare like nachos, sliders and wings for starters; burgers and hearty sandwiches are on offer, as are entrées with an international flair. Think Mediterranean pasta, Thai peanut noodles and guajillo chicken enchiladas. Then there are the hand-cut steaks: In addition to the filet and ribeye, the house slow-roasted prime rib is making a comeback.

If you’re looking for veggies or lighter fare, the Dusty Boot has that covered, too, with a range of salads and “power bowls” featuring short ribs, tuna or a choice of chicken, steak or shrimp on grains like faro and quinoa.

If the slopes have made you thirsty, Dusty Boot can quench that need with a variety of cocktails including a range of margaritas and mules, which can be crafted with Colorado spirits. And if it’s beer you’re craving, Dusty Boot has one of the largest tap lists and most popular happy hours in Beaver Creek.

As of recently, The Boot has joined as an official venue on the beer tracking and social media app for beer lovers, Untappd.

“We’re going to try new, fun things and kind of see what people like here,” said Missy DeJourno, assistant general manager at the Dusty Boot. “We can get some sours and stuff that we haven’t played with before, so that should be fun. I’m excited to try new things.”