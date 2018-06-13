Eat, drink and be merry — The Vail Valley’s fine and casual dining experience

In the Vail Valley, eating isn't merely sustenance — it's an important part of the lifestyle. From fine dining hotspots to casual comforts, it's not hard to find great food.

GOING All OUT- VAIL VALLEY’S FINE-DINING MAINSTAYS

For a wonderful experience, treat yourself to one of the valley's fine-dining mainstays.

In Vail: Sweet Basil has been serving seasonal cuisine for more than 30 years. La Tour's classical cuisine always has a twist. Flame at the Four Seasons serves exquisite steaks and seafood with easy confidence. Matsuhisa's extensive sushi offerings come straight from celebrity chef Nobu.

In Beaver Creek: Splendido at the Chateau is both refined and inventive. Grouse Mountain Grill's menu manages to be both exciting and straightforward. Mirabelle offers Belgian fare with a light hand. WYLD at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch is a snazzy space with alpine-inspired cuisine. For a mid-mountain experience, try Beano's Cabin, accessible by van or horse.

INSPIRED OPTIONS: THE CREATIVE CASUAL RESTAURANTS IN VAIL

Many restaurants offer creative menus in a more casual setting.

In Vail: The Fitz Bar and Lounge's easy noshing menu makes it a fun stop before a show at the Ford Amphitheater, and don't forget the cocktails. White Bison has one of the best decks in town, overlooking Gore Creek. And for some excellent steaks — and people watching — try Elway's.

In Beaver Creek: The Golden Eagle Inn has long been known for its warm hospitality as well as its cuisine — try to score a seat on the patio. The Met's mid-room wine dispensers are part of a lively scene. Black Diamond Bistro offers some wonderfully executed composed entrees, but don't be afraid to try the pizza. And Hooked has a delightful approach to seafood that puts you in the driver's seat. In Avon, Maya's Mexican-inspired food has big flavors. In Edwards, the Harvest deck is a lovely place to eat and drink.

CASUAL COMFORT FOOD IN THE VAIL VALLEY

With three locations in the valley, Pazzo's Pizzeria is tops, thanks to its Azteca and Corfu pizzas. Find them in Eagle, Avon and Vail Village, as well as street-side at the Vail Farmers' Market.

Yellowbelly in West Vail serves (gluten-free) fried and rotisserie chicken; the restaurant has now expanded to other markets.

Moe's Original BBQ in Lionshead and Eagle offers Alabama-style barbecued treats, including po' boys.

Northside Coffee and Kitchen in Avon has an amazing baked goods case — doughnuts galore — but the full menu is extensive and diverse. And Blue Moose Pizza in Beaver Creek and Lionshead is an energetic restaurant with fun pizza options and more.