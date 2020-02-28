EAT: Get a classic Italian deli experience at DeliZioso

Boar's Head meats are available as sandwiches on your choice of bread.

Dominique Taylor | Special to the Daily

Editor’s note: This story first appeared as a paid feature in EAT magazine, highlighting restaurants across the valley.

Delicious, high quality grab-and-go food was hard to find in Vail Village until La Bottega owners Stephen and Elisabetta Virion opened DeliZioso in late 2012. They succeeded in changing that by growing the menu at their friendly neighborhood deli shop. It now has become a staple for breakfast sandwiches and burritos, lunchtime sandwiches, paninis, salads and wraps, espresso drinks, pastries and homemade gelato.

Sandwiches, which run about $8 to $11 at breakfast and around $10 to $13 for lunch, are substantial — perfect for extra fuel on a ski day. All can be made on a variety of breads such as baguettes, croissants, ciabattas, and gluten-free bread, and feature Boar’s Head meats with fresh toppings.

In the deli counter, you’ll find gourmet imported foods such as caviar, Parmesan from Italy, foie gras from France, Iberico ham from Spain and olives from Greece.

Breakfast sandwich options include scrambled or fried eggs with a selection of meats such as prosciutto, bacon, ham, Spanish chorizo or turkey, and gourmet cheeses. Delizioso also offers bagels, waffles and homemade oatmeal on-the-go.

The gelato, which is made in-house by manager Ronnie Amaya, is the real deal. Amaya has attended classic gelato training on the East Coast, and this May he’s heading to Bologna Italy for advanced gelato-making training. It’s hard to imagine that DeliZioso gelato has any room to be improved upon, but making italian gelato is a serious matter.

“Ronnie is always coming up with new ideas,’ Virion said. “Our gelato is awesome — it’s comparable to anything you’d find in Italy.”

DeliZioso

Price

Breakfast sandwiches, burritos, paninis and salads: $7-$12

Breads, meats, cheeses, grocery: Market price

Ambiance

Village grocery with hot grab-and-go items, pastries and gelato as well as grocery items