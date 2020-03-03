Grouse Mountain Grill’s Rocky Mountain elk strip loin with potato risotto, baby beets and blueberry elk au jus.

Kristin Anderson | Special to the Daily

Editor’s note: This story first appeared as a paid feature in EAT magazine, highlighting restaurants across the valley.

The bowl of my wine glass carries a soft gold glimmer from the first pour of Bourgogne Blanc Chardonnay that comes to the table. The invitation to settle in starts at the door at Grouse Mountain Grill, yet with the first sip of this gorgeous White Burgundy I can feel myself really relax into the perfection of this place. Jazz riffs begin to float into the dining room from the live art of local legend Tony Gulizia, or Tony “G” as he is affectionately known throughout the valley, and I am certain there is no place I’d rather be.

Executive Chef Tony Ferrozzo has recently taken the helm of the Grouse Mountain Grill kitchen after serving as Sous Chef for years. He has certainly maintained a level of excellence for the contemporary and refined cuisine served here, and paired with fine dining service Grouse has truly dialed in how to create an unforgettable experience for every guest.

Hand-rolled tater tots with parmesan, herbs and roasted garlic aioli set the palate right, along with a serving of homemade dinner rolls and focaccia bread with truffle honey. My dining partner ordered a Kentucky Lullaby cocktail and I tried a taste, savoring my sip of the bourbon spirit christened by house-infused peppercorn spiced honey, orange bitters and fresh lemon.

Order a longtime favorite appetizer, the lobster mascarpone. Thick pieces of succulent lobster carry a richness throughout the dish, cut with perfect acidity by a sundried tomato vinaigrette.

House-made pastas hold a special place on the menu at Grouse, and they are a highlight that should not be overlooked. Try the sweet potato agnolotti as an appetizer, and the gnocchi entrée is perfect to enjoy on your own or to share. With the pasta, it’s a pour of earthy Rioja.

Grouse’s tried and true pretzel-crusted pork chop is a staple here, as unique as it is delicious, served with orange marmalade, crispy polenta and roasted Brussels sprouts.

This winter season, the Rocky Mountain elk with potato risotto and citrus-roasted beets is a lovely addition to the menu.

To finish, be sure to try the Donut Puffs, served with a dipping sauce trio of crème anglaise, caramel apple and chocolate ganache.

Grouse Mountain Grill

Price

Appetizers: $19-$23

Entrées: $40-$48

Ambiance

New American fine dining with mountain views and live jazz

Signature dish

Rocky Mountain elk with potato risotto and citrus roasted beets