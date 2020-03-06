EAT: Loaded Joe’s grows into new, bigger space in Vail Village

Loaded Joe's often serves as an impromptu office for locals working away on laptops.

Dominique Taylor | Special to the Daily

Loaded Joe’s tagline is: Coffee. Food. Drink. And with their new digs in Vail, the coffee shop powerhouse embraces the concept in both Vail Village in addition to their flagship space in Avon.

Part restaurant, part bar, part community center, Loaded Joe’s holds a key spot on the local scene. Open for the early crowd at 7 a.m. with coffee and breakfast options, straight through the lunch hours into après ski, evening and late night, both locales close at 2 a.m. Though the menu is bigger and more complicated in Avon (think avocado toast or a lamb burger), the Vail shop is ready with breakfast and lunch sandwiches and salads. Grab them to go or stay and soak up the atmosphere.

“We outgrew the original Vail space, which is why we moved,” said Owner Brandt Olsen about the Vail location.

The original Vail space was located down some stairs across from Russell’s: it was tiny and felt crowded with 10 people inside. Now, it’s located next to Sundae.

“It’s really allowed us to do more, and do it better. It’s about the same size menu, but we can use much better ingredients. And the bar is expanded. You can come relax and chill at any hour of the day and we’ve got you covered,” he said.

Though plenty of locals use the spots as impromptu office space, working on laptops and holding meetings over food and drink, the comfortable, cozy places are conducive to easy relaxation.

Loaded Joe’s

Price

Breakfast: $8.50-$11

Lunch: $8-$13.50

Ambiance

Friendly neighborhood coffee house with a full bar

Signature dish

Rococo coffee and anything with Tender Belly bacon