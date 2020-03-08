EAT: Marko’s embodies everything about a local family pizzeria

Classic pepperoni, greek salad and the Popeye Pie at Marko's Pizzeria.

Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily

Editor’s note: This story first appeared as a paid feature in EAT magazine, highlighting restaurants across the valley.

At Marko’s Pizzeria, huge pizza ovens and the aromas emanating from them make you feel like you’ve stepped into a Brooklyn mainstay.

Mark and Karen Esteppe opened Marko’s back when Edwards was barely a dot on the map, and have been filling hungry bellies ever since.

Rarely is there a time when Marko’s isn’t busy, so you’ll have the opportunity to see what everyone else is ordering: authentic Italian pasta dishes, hot subs, calzones, Strombolis.

Start off with an order of garlic knots—puffs of dough, perfectly buttery and herby and garlicky, that comes with a side of marinara. Share with your table or horde them for yourself, they are just as good leftover.

The pizza has a thin, chewy crust with herbs throughout. For toppings, Marko’s obviously has the usual suspects, but check out a specialty pie. The Popeye pie has garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and loads of spinach. Pair it with the Greek salad. You can eat it there or take-and-bake it at home.

Two other favorites: the Philly Cheese Steak served on rolls right from Philly or the Stromboli made hot and spicy with Italian sausage link, mushrooms, onions, green pepper and mozzarella.

Here’s a pro-tip: feed the family after a day on the hill by ordering a full pan of lasagna to go. You can bring your own pan for the homemade look and saving some single-use pacakaging.

Marko’s is open daily, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Marko’s Pizzeria

Price

Starters: $6-$15

Pasta: $13-$15

Pizza: $8-$18

Ambiance

Local family-style pizzeria