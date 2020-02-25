EAT: Pair quality steaks with baked-to-order chocolate chip cookies at Elway’s

U.S.D.A. Prime hand-cut steak bone-in ribeye with Thai basil brussel sprouts, toasted pistachios, bacon and truffle oil served with the 7 Cellars, Elway Reserve, Cabernet.

Justin Q. McCarty | Special to the Daily

Editor’s note: This story first appeared as a paid feature in EAT magazine, highlighting restaurants across the valley.

Elway’s is the kind of place that visitors go to a few times during their vacation. They may start with a dinner full of award-winning menu items in the intimate, rounded atrium. Their second trip may revolve around drinks and appetizers like prime steak tacos or a smash burger in the chic bar, as they watch a Sunday game. And, if they’ve tried Elway’s divine chocolate chip cookies — served straight from the oven with vanilla ice cream — it’s likely they’ll return for a second round.

Elway’s USDA prime, hand-cut steaks often initially draw people in; after all, only 3 percent of all beef in the U.S. meets Elway’s standards. Manager Vasil Baychev recommends ordering your 8- or 12-ounce filet, strip or ribeye medium, since that brings out the richest flavor in the steaks. Elway’s seasons the steaks with its unique recipe, featuring 27 different seasonings, but if you want added flair, try their blue cheese butter, caramelized onions or peppercorn, chimichurri or Béarnaise sauces.

If you don’t order a steak, Elway’s sea bass, salmon, lobster tails, Colorado lamb or chicken will satisfy your appetite.

Whatever main dish you choose, be sure to try a couple of Elway’s amazing appetizers first. The fresh garlic aioli on grilled artichoke or creamy burrata cheese fondue will melt in your mouth. Side dishes like Thai basil Brussels sprouts marinated in bacon, Thai basil and truffle oil vinaigrettes are unforgettable, and the fresh mac & cheese takes comfort food to a whole new level.

Sommelier Dana Smith spends plenty of time with guests; rather than automatically choosing a pairing out of the 750 bottles in the Elway’s wine room, he gets to know exactly what guests are in the mood for, what they love and how the wines will pair with their particular tastes. Meanwhile, bartenders blend great cocktails, from the popular Elway’s Manhattan, to new drinks like the tequila-based Rage Cage. Of course, they also serve plenty of drafts, microbrews, domestics and imports.

And, don’t forget dessert: You may never see such a huge piece of decadent chocolate cake as the one at Elway’s, and you certainly won’t forget their warm cookies. Just make sure you order the cookies about 10 minutes before you’re ready for them, as they’re baked to order.

Elway’s

Price

Appetizers: $9-29

Entrées: $11-68

Ambiance

Casual, yet upscale, fine steakhouse dining

Signature Dishes

Lamb chop fondue, Chilean sea bass, bone-in ribeye