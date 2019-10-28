Eat pizza and reduce carbon emissions at Pazzo’s on Tuesday

Pazzo's will give out a free slice to new and existing customers for Holy Cross Energy's PuRE program.

Getty Images/iStockphoto | iStockphoto

if you go ... What: Free Pizza for Climate Change When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5-7:30 p.m. Where: Pazzo’s Pizzeria, Avon More information: Contact Preston Neill, Avon Deputy Town Manager, at (970) 748-4404 or pneill@avon.org.

The Town of Avon, in partnership with the Climate Action Collaborative and Holy Cross Energy, is hosting an event to promote the purchase of renewable energy through Holy Cross Energy’s Powered by 100% Renewable Energy (PuRE) program. On Tuesday, Oct. 29th from 5-7:30 p.m. anyone who shows up to the Avon Pazzo’s, located at 82 E. Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon, and signs up for 100% renewable energy through the Holy Cross Energy PuRE program will receive a free slice of pizza.

Holy Cross Energy members who have have already signed up can bring their most recent Holy Cross Energy electric bill to Pazzo’s tonight and they will also get a free slice of pizza. Holy Cross Energy and Climate Action Collaborative reps will be on hand to assist people with the online sign-up process.

Purchasing renewable energy through the Holy Cross Energy PuRE program is an easy, affordable action to help lower carbon footprints. Electricity represents 31% of the carbon emissions in Eagle County. The more renewable energy we bring on the electric grid, the faster those emissions drop, eventually moving towards net zero emissions.

For more information about this event, contact Preston Neill, Avon Deputy Town Manager, at 970-748-4404 or pneill@avon.org.