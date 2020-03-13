EAT: Step into a fine dining fairytale at Almresi in Vail

Almresi's menu features classics and modern versions of Austrian favorites.

Special to the Daily

Editor’s note: This story first appeared as a paid feature in EAT magazine, highlighting restaurants across the valley.

All good stories start with “once upon a time.” In Vail, dining at Almresi means immersing yourself in a fairytale created by the Thoma family. It has all of the elements of a good story: a journey up the stairs to the restaurant; meeting friends and making new ones once you arrive; helpful guides that attend to your every wish; a table of plenty of good things to eat; magical elixirs that warm the belly and, of course, a happy ending in the form of decadent desserts.

The path you take to Almresi may vary. Some adventurers are winter warriors, racking up more than 25,000 vertical feet to claim their prize: a free pint at Almresi’s bar from 3-4 p.m. The tales of daring-do flow as readily as the brews but when the cow bell sounds, it’s time to venture out to another watering hole or settle in for dinner.

Others map their journey ahead of time (at least two weeks is advisable) to ensure their spot at the table. After presenting the password (their name for the reservation), they are led to their table. Questing parties of almost any size can be accommodated: Small and intimate nooks allow for cozy conversation while a large communal table, crowned by a large light fixture festooned with authentic Austrian cowbells, is fantastic for extended families. Reclaimed, rustic wood paneling provides a cabin-like feel; faux fur throws, cow hides and other ornaments complete the impression that you’ve been transported to a far-away land.

The cuisine seems conjured directly from the Alps with classics like schweinshaxe, a pork shank with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes and Resi’s Schnitzel. However, magic is served when new favorites like Resi’s Lachs steamed salmon poached in butter sauce, alpen gnocchi with chestnut truffle filling and tomato-gorgonzola sauce, and foie gras bratwurst appear.

For a hands-on experience, choose the Austrian original. Translated as “eat your hat,” hutessen is a hot, iron hat upon which guests cook their beef to their own liking, served along with salad, potatoes and various dipping sauces. Like magic, the plates will be scraped clean in no time.

No story is complete without a sweet ending. Kaiserschmarrn, a fluffy pancake, ripped into little pieces with caramelized, powdered sugar on top and cherry compote on the side, is a classic treat and chocolate fondue for two is a fitting finale for chocolate lovers. For one more magic trick, order the Feuerzangenbowle, a specialty drink in which a rum-soaked sugarloaf is set on fire and drips into spicy hot wine. From cowbells to (contained) conflagrations, Almresi has it all. Reserve your own fabulous journey and experience the twists, turns and surprises your evening will take.

Almresi

Price

$9-$39

Ambiance

An enchanted forest cabin (with nary an elf in sight)

Signature dish

Hut Essen, “eat your hat”