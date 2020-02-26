EAT: Try dozens of different soups at the Grill on the Gore buffet lunch

The daily soup buffet includes three different options, including a vegetarian one.

Whether you just want some soup from the buffet or you’re craving a hearty, healthy, Grill on the Gore at the Vail Nordic Center fills the bill.

It’s a pretty perfect setup: Chef David Sanchez provides a soup buffet offering hearty, classic comfort food made with the best (often Colorado-based) ingredients. Three different choices are offered: a vegetarian choice and a heartier soup option that change daily and his Signature Buffalo Chili.

The chili is a perfect example of Chef Sanchez’s culinary style. It’s rooted in his grandmother’s Spanish bean soup recipe: onions, garlic and green bell peppers, braised buffalo, buffalo sausage, chorizo and smoked ham. Saffron gives potatoes their golden color and garbanzo beans add a unique texture and viscosity to the chili. It’s unlike any other version of this classic comfort food, showcasing the passion and attention to ingredients and detail that are inherent in Sanchez’s cuisine.

Check-in daily to discover the rotating soup options, of which Sanchez said there are “dozens and dozens.” Perhaps it’s the vegetarian tomato basil soup simmering in the pot; maybe there’s clam chowder or steak and ale soup releasing those tempting aromas. With such a diverse offering, it’s possible to enjoy lunch at Grill on the Gore daily (as some folks do) without repeating flavors. However, Sanchez says that the Signature Buffalo Chili is one of the things that guests keep returning for.

The buffet also includes a variety of fresh baked breads including two kinds of cornbread and a gluten-free option. Accessorize your soup du jour with toppings from the extensive selection that includes pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream and several types of cheese.

For those in need of liquid warmth, Grill on the Gore features a full bar with signature cocktails (which can be made from Colorado-created spirits), hot drinks and a Colorado-centric draft beer selection.

Grill on the Gore

Price

First bowl: $10

Subsequent bowls: $5

Ambiance

Modern mountain clubhouse

Signature dish

Buffalo Chili