EAT: Tuck into signature modern alpine fare at The 10th

Goat’s cheese chiffon bundt cake with fennel cranberry marmalade, lavender honey ice cream, caramelized almonds and orange rosemary dust.

Dominique Taylor | Special to the Daily

Editor’s note: This story first appeared as a paid feature in EAT magazine, highlighting restaurants across the valley.

Ski in or take the gondola up Vail to The 10th, it doesn’t matter either way: you’ll be greeted with plush slippers to swap out your boots, gorgeous views and modern alpine cuisine that’s equally creative and delicious.

Chef Tim McCaw serves up modern alpine fare that’s hearty after your time on the slopes: think chicken and pheasant pot pie, steak frites and Bolognese.

But first, start with the Raclette, which McCaw introduced last season.

“We brought it on to emulate our alpine cuisine,” said Vail Fine Dining Manager Jennifer Rizza. “What better way to kick off a lunch at The 10th than with a Swiss-style raclette with scrumptious Jamon de Paris?”

It comes with all the accouterments: fingerling potatoes, pickled vegetables, cornichons, crostini and Dijon mustard.

The Hudson Valley Foie Gras is served seared, flanked by a peanut butter and jelly Monte Cristo, vanilla bean dressing and duck demi. It’s become signature starter that Chef McCaw created a decade ago at Zach’s Cabin. “Chef McCaw has honed this excellent balance of the creamy foie gras with the sweet of a traditional Monte Cristo — it’s simply delicious,” Rizza says.

If you’re still feeling a chill from your time outside, tuck into a bowl of elk chili with whipped Haystack goat cheese, black-eyed peas and micro cilantro, or a crock of bubbling French onion wild mushroom soup with Gorgonzola and Gruyere cheese.

Any of the flatbreads — funghi, caprese or croquet monsieur — can be made with a gluten-sensitive crust.

“Whether guests prefer or need to follow a gluten-sensitive diet, we want them to know this is a safe place to enjoy delicious food and that we can readily accommodate allergies,” Rizza said.

New this season, the chicken saltimbocca sandwich, served open faced, is one dish that has McCaw extra excited.

It combines “all the classics: seared chicken breast, sliced prosciutto, Val D’Aosta Fontina, fresh sage and a deglazed white wine and brown chicken demi-glace. We serve this over a housemade focaccia; it’s delicious,” Chef McCaw said.

Just be sure to make reservations for lunch at The 10th, especially during peak season. As the perfect plush mid-day fueling stop, it fills up fast.

The 10th

Price

Appetizers: $16-$32

Entrees: $28-$36

Ambiance

Upscale modern alpine

Signature Dish

Hudson Valley Foie Gras with peanut butter and jelly Monte Cristo, vanilla bean dressing and duck demi