EAT: WYLD holds true to its name with inventive takes on proteins, vegetarian and vegan options

The Maine diver scallops are pan-seared until crispy and light.

Dominique Taylor | Special to the Daily

Editor’s note: This story first appeared as a paid feature in EAT magazine, highlighting restaurants across the valley.

As you enter the gates to the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch and make your way to the resort, you’re heading toward the “edge of wild,” a destination that promises a creative culinary journey that starts with the stroll to the table and ends when the last sip of wine has been quaffed, the dessert plate has been scraped clean and every member of the party has sighed in complete satiation. This is WYLD, a place where ingredients are elevated and transformed at the whims of master culinary magicians who, above all, want it to be fun.

Since his arrival at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, Chef Jasper Schneider has been leading guests on a merry dance of flavors, textures and unique combinations using fresh and local ingredients. From his introduction of oatmeal as a dinner item to his delight in shaving truffles on almost anything that moves, Schneider has created a culinary experience that is constantly changing based on what’s in season and spectacular.

WYLD’s menu offers options for a variety of palates. Yes, there is the wild game that the name implies, like the signature venison loin with parsnips, caramelized onion and juniper jus; duck, squab and Colorado lamb are also on offer, all beautifully prepared and succulent. But the “wild” is also present in the fresh seafood like the Ahi tuna with piquillo peppers, Marcona almond and Iberico sauce or the Maine diver scallops. Schneider also creates vegetarian and vegan dishes that would make even carnivores salivate.

The pumpkin farro is vegan and comes with an optional white truffle shaving.

Consider a whole-roasted curry pumpkin that incorporates three different types of roasted pumpkins with farro, roasted apples, an apple puree and house-made macadamia nut butter; this vegan dish can be supplemented with shaved white truffles for a an earthy decadence. The roasted cauliflower, which was an unexpected favorite, is getting a makeover this winter with a new jalapeño chimichurri and silky tofu, creating another vegan dish.

“I think we finally now, after being here over a year, myself and my chef de cuisine Manuel Gutierrez are starting to come into our own of what our clients want and what we can do on the menu,” Schneider said. “We’ve taken our time to do certain techniques, to develop flavor. It was thought about; it wasn’t rushed. When you taste it, you understand. We’re having fun with it.”

WYLD

Price

Table snacks from $19-$34

Entrees: $23 – $155

Ambiance

Elevated dining experience in an upscale, mountain modern atmosphere

Signature Dish

Wild salmon with asparagus, chanterelle mushrooms and winter truffle vinaigrette; venison loin with parsnips, sausage, caramelized onion and juniper jus