Eclectic jazz musicians Hennessy Six heading to Avon

Performing arts and education organization Summit Music and Arts, in collaboration with Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon, will host the Hennessy Six on Sunday. Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. Additionally, the band will put on a workshop for kids at 1:30 p.m.

"Our band is unique because it's not just jazz standards," said bandleader Sean Hennessy. "We'll talk about that and the additional elements of being able to express yourself as a musician and through a piece of music."

Hennessy Six previously appeared at the Vail Jazz Festival in 2016 and 2017, and members of the group have performed with artists like Celine Dion, Amy Grant and Crystal Gayle. Additionally, three members of the group have performed with The Falconaires, the US Air Force Academy band, and one member is playing with the band Postmodern Jukebox.

When Hennessy put the group together, his idea was to bring in some great writers.

"They say surround yourself with people better than you," Hennessy said. "I'm really blessed to be in this group."

The band is made up of Hennessy playing the trumpet, guitarist Colin McAllister, pianist Reggie Berg, drummer Chris Gaona, bassist Jason Crowe and saxophonist James "Cully" Joyce.

Hennessy says that they perform a wide variety of music from blues to modern jazz.

"Anyone that likes jazz will find something that they can enjoy," Hennessy said.

To learn more about the Hennessy Six visit hennessy6.com. Purchase tickets at http://www.summitmusicandarts.org.