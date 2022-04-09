Eddie Ifft headlines Vail Comedy Show

Eddie Ifft has been on Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing and the Joe Rogan Experience.

Vail Comedy Show/Courtesy Photo

The Vail Comedy Show is back at Bridge Street Bar Thursday, April 14 with headliners Eddie Ifft and Joe Praino.

Ifft has been on Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing and the Joe Rogan Experience. Praino headlines comedy clubs around the country and is a host of the Dirty Sports podcast. Both are flying in from Los Angeles and are excited to hit the slopes before a weekend at The Improv in Denver.

For both Ifft and Praino, these will be return visits.

“I’m excited to be in Vail because I haven’t been there since I celebrated my 21st birthday,” Ifft said. “I’m hoping not a lot has changed except for the bouncers that removed me from the Red Lion.”

“Vail holds a special place in my heart because it was the first place I skied outside of the northeast,” Praino said. “I thought all skiing was done in windy cold conditions on pavement like sheets of ice. Then I visited Vail in the spring and realized that sunshine, powder and snow bunnies were all possible.”

Mark Masters will host the show and Denver comedian Haley Driscoll will also perform. Driscoll is a Colorado native who graduated from C.U. Boulder. Her comedy career took her to Los Angeles but now she is back with her trademark silliness lighting up stages around the state.

In May, the Vail Comedy Show will take a break to focus on the first ever Vail Comedy Festival. 30 comedians from all over the country will bring laughs to Vail for the three day event happening Memorial Day Weekend. Festival passes can be purchased at VailComedyFestival.com .

“We are thrilled to be working with the Town of Vail to bring a new and exciting event to our community” said Masters. “We hope it will become a new tradition between the ski and summer seasons”.

Vail Comedy Show will return on June 23 with Atlanta’s Damon Sumner.

Tickets for the April 14 show are available at VailComedyShow.com and start at $25. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.