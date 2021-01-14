Edwards boutique Wild Heart offers monthly pop-up shop at Grand Hyatt Vail

Friday at the Grand Hyatt in Vail, Edwards boutique Wild Heart is hosting a pop-up shop from 3 to 6 p.m. in the hotel lobby. Owner Kiersten Stoveken is stocking new arrivals in apparel, jewelry and other accessories.

“It’s been so much fun being able to have a resemblance of my store at the hotel,” Stoveken said. “It’s been really cool to be able to do what I love so much, and be able to bring that to the hotel guests.”

The Wild Heart pop-up shop, located in the Grand Hyatt Vail lobby, features a selection of new arrivals including apparel, jewelry and accessories.

Special to the Daily

Stoveken was an employee at one of the hotel’s previous iterations, the Vail Cascade. Originally from Redondo Beach near Los Angeles, Stoveken grew up coming to Vail. In 2012, she moved here after graduating college, and worked for the hotel until 2017. Her store has become a favorite among locals since it opened.

“When I was at the Cascade, I would always say I wanted to open a store. So it’s been really cool that this has all come to fruition and full circle,” she said. “I’m really grateful that they thought of me because there are so many great local businesses here in the valley. It’s been really cool that I’ve been able to come back to where it all started for me in Vail.”

Stoveken works to have a constantly changing selection of items. She gets new shipments every week, and only a few sizes of each. It’s a boutique model, one she grew up watching. Her mother owned a boutique in Redondo Beach for 20 years. Her mom also lived in Vail from 1975-1981.

She also tries to keep everything under $50, hitting an affordable price point not available at many other local women’s clothing retailers.

That same ethos will be present at the pop-up shop, albeit in a miniature format. The pop-up shop will stock some of those new arrivals at the store’s price point.

Her main goal, though, is to make sure her customers are happy and enjoy their shopping experience.

“Customers are always my biggest priority, and that has always been in hospitality and my store is kind of the same,” she said.

The pop-up will also make two more appearances this winter, on Friday, Feb. 12 and Friday, March 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information about Wild Heart, visit wildheartcolorado.com.