Edwards illustrator turned author publishes children’s book

Although Alice Feagan has been an illustrator since 2010, writing is a new endeavor that has recently come to fruition. Published this month, “The Collectors“ is a new children’s book that is both written and illustrated by Feagan — an Edwards resident who moved to Colorado in 2015 from the Bay Area. Known for her cut-paper collage style, Feagan’s first published book was ”School Days Around The World“ for which she solely contributed the illustrations. ”The Collectors“ is her authorial debut which Feagan describes as a story “inspired by a childhood spent outside.”

Available in hardcover, “The Collectors” tells the tale of two adventurous girls who head into the forest in search of something extraordinary to complete their collection of natural wonders. They are brave, clever and fascinated by nature. On their journey, they discover the perfect object is harder to find than expected. When the girls find a mysterious cave, their adventure really begins.

“Having grown up in western North Carolina, I was always outside hiking in the woods, splashing in creeks and collecting treasures to store in our tree house,” Feagan said. “Now, living in a place like the Vail Valley has only inspired that work further. Much of what I create is about plants, animals and exploring the natural world.”

A mother of two boys, Tobyn and Llewyn, Feagan and her husband Campbell find themselves on similar adventures as they spend time outside as a family.

In addition to children’s books, Feagan has also created cut-paper collage illustrations for local organizations including the Vail Valley Foundation and national clients such as National Geographic Kids Magazine and Ranger Rick Magazine. She has an MFA in illustration from the Savannah College of Art and Design and is involved with creating images for Read Island, the new children’s collection started by longtime local Nicole Magistro. During the school year, Feagan visits individual classrooms where she reads to students and hosts writing and illustration workshops in an effort to inspire young readers.

“Writing was new for me when I began developing ’The Collectors’ which was both exciting and overwhelming,” Feagan said. “I found myself mining childhood memories for things that truly engaged me and stories that I’d find myself lost in over and over again. These memories inspired and informed the book.”

“The Collectors” is available for purchase online and at The Bookworm in Edwards. Feagan will be doing a book signing at The Bookworm on Saturday, May 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Additional upcoming events include hosting story times and nature walks with the Earth Keepers at Walking Mountains on Tuesday, June 29, and Saturday, July 3, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information visit http://www.alicefeagan.com , http://www.bookwormofedwards.com and http://www.walkingmountains.org .