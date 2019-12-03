Edwards photographer Raymond Bleesz is showing work at The R Gallery in Boulder

Raymond Bleesz lives in Edwards and practices photography in the Vail Valley by playing a key role in the Vail Valley Art Guild Photographers group.

Scott Everett Pope | Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Fine Art Photography Exhibit Opening Reception When: Friday, Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m. Where: The R Gallery, Boulder Cost: Free to attend More information: Visit rgallery.art.

The R Gallery in Boulder on Pearl St. Mall is hosting a “Fine Art Photography” exhibit, which includes a photograph by Edwards photographer Raymond A. Bleesz.

Numerous highly qualified Colorado photographers submitted images to the competitive show. Bleesz’s photo is called “You Are Here.”

The photo was taken in Green River, Utah, depicting an old warehouse brick building with signage, past and present. The photo shows years of occupancy and usage, showing windows and mirrors of times past.

Most everyone knows the saying “a picture is worth a thousand words,” and there’s plenty of scholarly discourse on why and how that’s true. Some who have published work making that statement include Diane Arbus, John Szarkoski and Harry Callahan. Bleesz said he hoped to accomplish that more-than-just -a-picture motive with “You Are Here.”

“You Are Here” was recently reviewed and shown at the Santa Fe Center Workshop and displayed at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

Bleesz has been working the medium as a fine art photographer and member of the Colorado Photographic Arts Center since 1976 and exhibits locally as well as in the Front Range galleries. He is the co-founder of the Vail Valley Art Guild Photographers.

The R Gallery is located at 2027 Broadway, Boulder. The exhibition has been up since Nov. 26, and there will be an opening reception on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m. The exhibit will be up until Dec. 29.