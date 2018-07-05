More of The Rose — Edwards eatery grows into greater success

Sling a leg over your cruiser bike this summer, and pedal on over to The Rose in Edwards to experience an inspired patio scene bursting with fresh, local flavor — and buzzing with excitement over a newly expanded indoor dining and lounge area, where you can retreat into cozy comfort when it cools off after dark.

Located in The Riverwalk at Edwards, The Rose just celebrated its five-year anniversary in an expanded space that nearly doubles its indoor seating capacity and includes many other upgrades. Owners Bryan and Jessica Redniss opened the hip restaurant, cocktail bar and bakery in April 2013 with a line of people stretching out onto the sidewalk. And then when that line continued to sprawl outside several nights a week, they knew that an expansion would eventually be in order.

"I've been envisioning this new space for four years now," says Bryan. "I was planning it in my head, and then we collected pictures and drawings. Now that it's a reality, it has been exciting to see the reactions of others." The response to this much-anticipated expansion has been overwhelmingly positive. As soon as building permits went up in the windows of the shop next door, into which The Rose's new dining area and lounge now extends, everyone began asking: "When's it going to open?" Putting in double-time to run the current restaurant while working on the expansion, Bryan — a new father —thought to himself, "When am I going to get some sleep?"

In the five years since The Rose's opening, the Redniss family has also expanded. But even with two children under the age of three, Bryan and Jessica remained determined to do nearly all of the new space's construction, carpentry and creative touches themselves, as they did five years ago when The Rose first opened.

“When we opened in 2013, we wanted to create something that wasn’t elsewhere in the valley: a cocktail bar with a restaurant focused on veggie-heavy, healthy, seasonal food available at an affordable price. We’ll keep having fun and being creative with this focus moving forward.” Bryan Redniss

To illuminate the new dining and lounge area, Bryan made light fixtures out of old trashcans that he shot full of buckshot and then rusted. Jessica and her friends knitted colorful headpieces for a second set of faux animal heads that have become part of The Rose's quirky signature style. The expanded space includes a dart board, yet perhaps the most prized addition is the vintage Brunswick bumper pool table that Bryan found for $50 on Craig's List in Iowa — and then drove through the night to pick up.

For loyal Rose-goers, the increase in indoor seating capacity from 28 to 50 means less wait time and the chance to sip cocktails, to spread out and stay longer in a more generously sized space. And since the new dining area is in a separate room joined to the original, it can be bought out and closed off to maintain a sense of privacy for parties and special events.

Beyond simply making the place bigger, The Rose's expansion incorporates several other upgrades that are a boon for both guests and staff. More storage and a larger kitchen with a new hood system brings with it the opportunity for some exciting food and drink developments. The bar now has a soda gun and is able to offer six beers on tap. The kitchen can stock a greater variety and quantity of ingredients that go into The Rose's trend-setting culinary delights.

Known for its outstanding craft cocktail list that includes classics and creative originals, The Rose is a place where you can relax after outdoor adventures and catch up with friends for lunch or dinner, choosing from a menu that showcases what's seasonal and fresh. The atmosphere in the expanded space remains intimate, comfortable — and immensely cool. First-timers to The Rose will marvel at its artsy appeal, and regulars can be assured that the familiar sense of wonder will reappear with each visit.

"We've got a great new space, but our focus remains the same," says Bryan. "We're still committed to making really delicious food and cocktails. When we opened in 2013, we wanted to create something that wasn't elsewhere in the valley: a cocktail bar with a restaurant focused on veggie-heavy, healthy, seasonal food available at an affordable price. We'll keep having fun and being creative with this focus moving forward."