Egg hunts, Taste of Vail, live music at The Amp, charity hockey game and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/7/23

There are several Easter Egg Hunts happening up and down the valley this weekend.

Easter Happenings

Church Services

It’s a busy time of year with Passover and Easter events. If you are a visitor to our valley this weekend and want to join locals in area services, check out the following websites. Many chapels house several different congregations. View the websites for schedules and more. This is just a partial list:

An Easter tradition that’s been going on for over 30 years is the Vail Mountain Easter Sunrise Service bright and early on Sunday morning. This takes place in a very special location: Eagle’s Nest at the top of Vail Mountain. Through partnerships between Vail Resorts and its mountain employees and the town of Vail, this event welcomes everyone to witness the joy of seeing the sun come up over the Gore Range from that vantage point.

The Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) will fire up at 6 a.m. for complimentary rides for foot passengers only (no skis). The guests will then go up to the Marketplace Restaurant at the top level of the gondola building where Pastor Ethan Moore of Trinity Church and Father Brooks Keith of the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration will welcome everyone to a non-denominational service that will go from 6:30-7:30 a.m. There will also be a worship band, which is comprised of musicians from several different valley churches. Everyone is welcome to attend this service and you’d be surprised how many people get up extra early to experience this.

The forecast for Sunday morning looks clear and the views are amazing. The service ends with the crowd going out to the Simonton Deck overlooking Mount of the Holy Cross for a “Passing of the Peace.”

The Town of Vail is allowing free parking in the Lionshead parking structure if you leave by 10 a.m., just show a copy of the service program and your regular parking structure ticket to the gate attendant when you leave.

Easter Egg Hunts

Vail Village

10-11:30 a.m.

The Vail Recreation District is once again hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Meet at the Covered Bridge in Vail Village and get ready to hunt for clues and visit with the Easter Bunny.

VailRec.com

Avon

The Avon Egg Hunt gets underway at 10 a.m. and goes until noon at Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday.

Kids 9 years old and under are invited to search for 10,000 eggs and prizes. In addition to egg hunting there will be a visit from the Easter Bunny, a jelly bean guessing game, coloring contest, a petting zoo and inflatable bouncy features.

Avon.org/EggHunt

Gypsum

Gypsum’s Spring Eggstravaganza returns to the Gypsum Library and Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Egg Hunt which will be broken down into different age groups (0-3, 4-6, 7-10), a visit with the Easter Bunny, arts and crafts along with bouncy houses, a spring bonnet and hat contest and a pancake breakfast put on by the Gypsum Fire Department.

TownOfGypsum.com

Creekside Grill

Head to the Creekside Grill at Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Sunday for an Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with brunch starting at 9 a.m. and the Egg Hunt begins at 11 a.m. There will also be a small petting zoo and plenty of sweet treats.

An adult ticket costs $24.95 and kids are $15, children 6 and under free.

If you have a large group, please make a reservation.

Chasing Rabbits

Chasing Rabbits, the Vail night club that just opened earlier this season, is hosting its inaugural Easter Egg hunt on Sunday afternoon.

Families are invited to this free event which will start at 4:15 p.m. Eggs will be filled with special prizes and gift cards throughout the arcade.

The Easter Bunny will be in Solaris Plaza and will be available for photos and will hand out prizes throughout the afternoon.

There are many restaurants serving up brunch on Easter Sunday, look for a roundup of area restaurants in a separate article coming out soon on VailDaily.com and in Sunday’s paper.

Taste of Vail

The Taste of Vail hosts seminars, food and wine tastings, winemaker dinners and more.

You still have a few days to check out the Taste of Vail. The event kicked off Wednesday with the Debut of Rose event at the Lodge at Vail, then on Thursday, the Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Pork Challenge and Tasting took place in the streets of Vail. The Taste of Vail allows you to try delicious bites from area restaurants and sip wines from all over the world while meeting representatives from the wineries. There are educational seminars and dinners as well. Here are just a few of the Taste of Vail events this year.

Friday

1,000 Miles of Pinot: Walt Wines – $80

The Sebastian – 10–10:45 a.m.

Walt is a family-owned, multi-generational winery specializing in pinot noir and chardonnay sourced from vineyards along the Pacific Coast, spanning 1,000 miles from the Willamette Valley in Oregon to the Santa Rita Hills in Santa Barbara County, California.

Mountain Top Tasting – $195

Eagle’s Nest – Noon-2:30 p.m.

Ski-in, ski-out or take the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) to the venue. Dress for 10,350 feet above sea level, it may be colder at that altitude and wear your sunscreen. Enjoy the vistas while trying different wines and spirits and delicious dishes by area and guest chefs.

Three Ways to Rosé – $80

The Sebastian – 3-4 p.m.

Learn more about how rosé is made by learning about the Direct Press, Saignee (Free Run), and Assemblage/Blending techniques with Shovel Blanc wines.

Sturia Caviar and Wine – $120

Grand View Room – 4-5 p.m.

Sturia Caviar is the leading French caviar producer. At this seminar, you can try four different types paired with Left Coast Estate, Margerum Wine Company and Pinea Wines.

Saturday

La Croix Yoga – $10

Sonnenalp Hotel – 10-11 a.m.

Enjoy a yoga class with Kait from Vail Valley Wellness. Class is open to anyone, regardless of flexibility level. Bring your own yoga mat.

Riedel Comparative Wine Glass Workshop – $80

Grand View Room – 10:30- 11:30 a.m.

Experience how wine tastes in different glasses. Riedel glassware will be serving up Groth Vineyards & Winery and Silverado Vineyard wines in the appropriate glassware and inappropriate glassware so you can taste the difference the vessel makes. This is mind-blowing and the best part is, you get to keep the glassware kit.

A Taste of Colorado Wine – $80

The Sebastian – 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

You may not realize it, but Colorado has over 160 wineries ranging from traditional grapes to innovative styles. Take part in this seminar and learn about these wine labels so you can “shop local.”

Bordeaux Blends: The Varietals in California – $80

The Sebastian – 2–3 p.m.

How much do you know about Bordeaux? This seminar will give a history lesson about the Bordeaux blends and the five Noble Grapes that made their way to California: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, and Petit Verdot. Alpha Omega, Canard Vineyard, Halter Ranch and Aperture Cellars will be a part of your homework.

Grand Tasting – $225

The Hythe Vail – 5-8 p.m.

Sample bites from area restaurants and sips from wineries around the world. At this event, chefs go all out to impress and wineries oftentimes bring out “the good stuff,” so, consider this event “saving the best for last.”

This is just a partial list of events and seminars. For tickets and a full schedule, go to TasteOfVail.com but take part in this amazing event that is known as a springtime tradition.

Après at The Amp

Polo & Pan of France are a part of the lineup at Après at the Amp, featuring two nights of music at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Normally, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is identified as an outdoor concert venue used during the summertime, but this winter The Amp is getting ready for its earliest opening ever with two big shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Crews have been making electrical and water line adjustments, using plows and other snow removal equipment and shovels to clear off the snow from the steps and in between the seats to get The Amp ready for guests. The concession stand and grill are being stocked with food and drinks and tickets are selling fast for these high-energy electronic acts.

The Vail Valley Foundation, the nonprofit that operates the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, is working with the Town of Vail and Vail Resorts and the venue’s partnership with AEG Presents to bring six acts to town as part of Vail’s 60th Anniversary celebration. The Amp can host about 2,800 people per night, with the covered pavilion area seats accommodating 1,265 guests. So, bring plenty of your friends!

The headliner on Friday night is Polo & Pan. This French duo has a style that incorporates a mixture of house-electronic music influenced by tropical sounds and music from all over the world.

Opening up for Polo & Pan are Lewis OfMan and Haasy. Lewis OfMan, also from France, vows to bring the party. The multi-instrumentalist has one intent: to get the party started and get people moving. You’ll stay warm dancing to Lewis OfMan.

Kicking off the evening on Friday will be former Aspen local Haasy, who is making his debut at The Amp stage and has opened for Chris Lake, Zedd and Kaskade.

Save some energy for night number two at The Amp. Making its Vail debut will be Big Gigantic featuring Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken from the Front Range. These two are veterans of the electronic dance world. Big G’s popular instrumental electronic hip-hop and jazz sound will keep the dance party going at The Amp.

DJ Pee .Wee, also known as Anderson .Paak, will be playing an all-vinyl set right before Big Gigantic goes on stage. This American has lots of titles: singer, songwriter, record producer, rapper and drummer. He has worked with Dr. Dre, Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and many others. He will playing an all-vinyl set as DJ Pee .Wee and will take listeners on a musical journey from the 1970s up to the 2000s. Expect to hear some soul, classic, house, hip hop, disco, 1980s pop, rock and even some R&B.

Alana English is another Colorado artist from the Denver area. She’s been chiming in on The Amp’s Instagram page about how excited she is to make her debut at The Amp. She’s a skier, too, so maybe you’ll catch her out on the slopes prior to her show. On her Instagram, she said she’s bringing “full snow bunny vibes.” Get ready to start out dancing when she takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If you still need tickets, check out the website or purchase your tickets straight from the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater box office , which is open at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.

Après at The Amp is a good excuse to stay in Vail and ski and ride during the day and enjoy the live music at night. Check out the great specials – anywhere from 5% to 25% off lodging at participating hotels. For a full list, go to GRFAVail.com/Apres-At-The-Amp-Lodging-Specials/ .

Terrain Closures

Beaver Creek main mountain will be open until Apr. 16. Arrowhead and Bachelor Gulch close this weekend.

Even though Beaver Creek closes on Apr. 16 and Vail closes on Apr. 23, there are certain areas of both resorts that will close before the whole mountain shuts down for the season.

The Vail Mountain operations team is still assessing conditions and weather. There is a long stretch of warm and sunny weather in the forecast which will play a role in how the mountain continues to operate. All the complimentary mountain tours will come to an end this weekend as well.

Arrowhead and Bachelor Gulch lifts and terrain will close on Sunday. For the last week of operations at Beaver Creek (Apr. 10-16) the following lifts and their associated terrain will be open: Haymeadow Gondola (No. 1), Rose Bowl Express (No. 4), Red Buffalo Express (No. 5), Centennial Express (No. 6), Cinch Express (No. 8) and Birds of Prey Express (No. 9), servicing 71 trails and over 800 acres of skiing and snowboarding. Spruce Saddle, Talons, the Ice Cream Parlour and the Ranch will be open for dining on mountain.

The best places to check for open terrain are Vail.com , BeaverCreek.com and the EpicMix app.

Vail Yeti Hockey vs. Colorado Warriors

The Vail Yeti Hockey will host a charity game against the Colorado Warriors this Saturday at Dobson Arena.

The regular season may be over, but the Vail Yeti Hockey team has one more game this Saturday at Dobson Arena. The game will pit the boys in green against the Colorado Warriors . The Colorado Warriors provide opportunities for veterans with service-connected disabilities to compete on the ice and experience the joy of playing hockey. The group also supports one another through the camaraderie and fellowship shared by those who have served in the military.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Vail Mountaineer Youth Hockey Club which aims to provide youth hockey opportunities for all ability levels in the Eagle County area for both boys and girls.

Watch some hockey, raise some money and have a great time. The event will run from 7 until about 10 p.m. and tickets are $5-$10. Go to VailYetiHockey.com to learn more.