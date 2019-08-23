Ein Prosit kicks off Oktoberfest in the Vail Valley this weekend

In the spirit of Oktoberfest, Prosit's 12 taps will be pouring beers also being served at tents in the actual Oktoberfest in Munich. Prosit, with locations in Summit County and Denver, opened a location in Avon about two years ago.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |

Ein Prosit, Avon’s favorite German beer hall, will host Oktoberfest celebrations starting today, Aug. 23. Since the Colorado Classic is the main attraction in town today, most festivities will get underway starting Saturday, but the bar is still open for everyone who wants to get a head start on their Bavarian weekend.

There will be a tent set up in the parking lot, live authentic German music, Stein and hammer-schlaggen holding competitions all day. Sip on some imported German and Belgian beer while munching on a brat – Prosit has a wide selection of traditional and exotic sausages.

Neighbor Gallery 8 Arts will have works from Colorado artists on view and sale as well.

If you go …

What: Ein Prosit Oktoberfest

When: Friday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug. 25 and weekends through Sept. 13.

Where: Ein Prosit in Avon

Cost: Free to attend, food and drink on sale at the event.

More information: Visit https://einprosit.net/ or check out the Facebook event.