Electric car seminar coming to Walking Mountain Science Center
September 7, 2018
Have you ever considered buying an Electric Vehicle? Electric vehicles are the way of the future, with more options, styles, and models available each year. They're quiet, they're quick, and they're 36 percent less polluting than a vehicle with a combustion engine, on average. But do they make sense for the High Rockies? Will it fit into your lifestyle? When is the right time to buy one? Walking Mountains Science Center has the answers.
On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Walking Mountains Science Center will host The Science Behind Electric Vehicles and host the EV Ride and Drive event. Those curious about electric vehicle models on the market can come by Walking Mountains Science Center starting at 5 p.m. to view and test drive various models like the Chevy Bolt, Honda Clarity and Nissan Leaf.
After the Ride and Drive portion of the event attendees are also welcome to attend the educational portion of the night at 6:30 p.m. with special guest Steve Hawkins from Vail Mountain Haus. A longtime Electric Vehicle enthusiast, Steve will share about the history of electric vehicles, the many components involved, the evolution of charging techniques as well as debunking common myths.
Learn about electric vehicles and how they can help reduce your carbon footprint while celebrating National Drive Electric Week. Space is limited, visit walkingmountains.org/sb to reserve your spot.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Thursday night benefit concert for fire victims to feature a who’s who of local musicians
- Avon’s Beaver Liquors to be featured on ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’
- Avon circus is an example of the new model in America
- Stepping Up Stewardship Toolkit expanding Colorado’s outdoor volunteerism
- On Stage: Cultures clash in genre-bending ‘Vietgone’ at the Denver Center
Trending Sitewide
- Police suspect Vail woman of stuffing smoked salmon into her neighbor’s gas tank
- Region’s first micro school opens its doors as Zealous Schools launches in Eagle Ranch
- Thursday night benefit concert for fire victims to feature a who’s who of local musicians
- Allegedly drunk pickup driver lands on wrong side of law and wildlife fence
- Avon’s Beaver Liquors to be featured on ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’