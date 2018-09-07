Electric car seminar coming to Walking Mountain Science Center

Have you ever considered buying an Electric Vehicle? Electric vehicles are the way of the future, with more options, styles, and models available each year. They're quiet, they're quick, and they're 36 percent less polluting than a vehicle with a combustion engine, on average. But do they make sense for the High Rockies? Will it fit into your lifestyle? When is the right time to buy one? Walking Mountains Science Center has the answers.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Walking Mountains Science Center will host The Science Behind Electric Vehicles and host the EV Ride and Drive event. Those curious about electric vehicle models on the market can come by Walking Mountains Science Center starting at 5 p.m. to view and test drive various models like the Chevy Bolt, Honda Clarity and Nissan Leaf.

After the Ride and Drive portion of the event attendees are also welcome to attend the educational portion of the night at 6:30 p.m. with special guest Steve Hawkins from Vail Mountain Haus. A longtime Electric Vehicle enthusiast, Steve will share about the history of electric vehicles, the many components involved, the evolution of charging techniques as well as debunking common myths.

Learn about electric vehicles and how they can help reduce your carbon footprint while celebrating National Drive Electric Week. Space is limited, visit walkingmountains.org/sb to reserve your spot.