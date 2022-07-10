Comedian Elon Gold is coming to Vail with ‘a lot to complain about’

Elon Gold will perform Wednesday, July 13 at The Arrabelle in Vail.

Courtesy image

Elon Gold doesn’t mean to complain, but he will not be holding back in his upcoming Colorado shows.

The comedian and actor, known for hilarious appearances on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Saturday Night Live” and more celebrates his Jewish faith and has weaponized his craft, using eloquent, unapologetic comedy as a means of fighting back against antisemitism, all while hitting people of all walks of life in the same spot: the gut.

“I’m one of those comedians who’s not afraid … I’m not afraid of cancel culture and I’m not afraid of offending. I don’t seek to offend, I seek to be funny,” Gold said in a phone interview Friday. “And if offense occurs, that’s your problem, not mine. I’ve got enough problems.”

Gold, who was once harassed in 2014 while he and his family were coming home from a Shabbat dinner in Los Angeles, California, uses his experiences as fuel for comedic inspiration.

“Antisemitism isn’t the funniest of topics, but at the same time, I love to find the funny in hate. And that experience just propelled me to write more and do more, to make fun of antisemitism because when you get to talk about it on stage, you get to expose the ignorance of bigotry,” he said. “And maybe it will wake up one person up who is racist, homophobic, antisemitic and go ‘do I sound like that?’”

He then quoted Mel Brooks, adding that comedy is the only weapon he’s got.

“Laughter is a great cover to get a point across,” Gold said. “It helps me talk about something that is important and is sadly relevant to this day.”

“If you’re just telling jokes, you’re not using the art form to the fullest,” he added, mentioning how Black comics like Richard Pryor, Chris Rock and Chappelle all “make their case against racism with the best jokes ever written.”

“So, that’s the kind of stuff that I like to do also,” Gold said. “I don’t like to just talk about you know … ‘you ever notice when you’re in traffic, you know… blah blah blah.’ Cause it’s like ‘yeah okay that’s good,’ but you have to make a point too.”

In good company

Gold’s brand of comedy is whittled, sanded and polished for delivery, reflecting the type of craftsmanship observed while working among some of the greats. The above mentions of Dave Chappelle are no coincidence, as he and Gold are longtime friends who found their comedic roots together in New York.

“Chappelle and I like grew up together in comedy in New York,” Gold said, describing the relationship they grew while working together in stand-up clubs and reminiscing on the time they both auditioned for SNL and neither got the job on their first tries. Gold later worked on SNL from 2003-04, and Chappelle was a host in 2016.

When the two friends each had their respective sketch shows, the other friend played guest. According to Gold, it started with the two playing Howard Stern and Robin together on a sketch show that Gold was doing for MTV.

Years later, “Chappelle’s Show” had risen to fame, and Gold was called to play in a skit where Gold’s character was based on one of their former bosses. “It was a character based on our old manager,” Gold said, chuckling. “You know it’s always fun to be with Dave. Dave’s just an extraordinary person. He doesn’t just do comedy, he transcends comedy. It’s sort of poetry with punchlines … no one has a way with words like him.”

Gold has also found good company in another brilliant comedic mind: Larry David. The two worked together on the 11th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” where Gold played a recurring role as the head of Hulu. In the show, after an amusing meeting with Gold’s character, David turns to Jeff Garlin and asks, “Did that guy ever do standup?”

Gold, who mentioned his meeting with David the day before this interview, let your narrator ask the same question all “Curb” fans ask: Is Larry like that in real life?

“Having just done three episodes of ‘Curb,’ every single person I meet now just says, ‘What’s Larry like? What’s Larry like?’” Gold recalls from a recent text exchange he had with Garlin, where Gold expressed not envying Garlin’s twenty years of enduring the same question.

“Larry in person is a kinder, gentler, sweeter, funnier version of what you see on TV,” Gold said of David. “On TV you know everything is heightened and played for comedic effect so what you get (in person) is the guy with the greatest observation on human behavior, ever. No one has captured and made fun of human behavior as well as Larry,” he said.

A lot to complain about

Gold is coming to Colorado with lots to talk about, or as he puts it, “a lot to complain about.”

“Comedy is all complaining, and I have a setup where I say ‘I don’t mean to complain, but …’ and then I do punchlines and bits of what I’m complaining about,” Gold said. Because whether you’re complaining about politics or marriage or your kids or your fellow man it’s all just complaining,” Gold said.

Of the things in his bag, Gold seeks to use his back-to-back performances in Aspen on Tuesday and Vail on Wednesday as a means of uniting the two rival ski towns, divided by their respective mega passes.

“This is like one of those peacekeeper missions, where I’m going to make peace between Aspen and Vail … I’ve got a road map and everything, hopefully we can have a two-city solution.”

“Be there and you’ll see I’ve got a lot to complain about, and it’s all pretty darn funny,” he said.

Gold performs Wednesday, July 13 at The Arrabelle in Lionshead Village, Vail. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25 for general admission and $100 for VIP. For more information, visit JewishVail.com.