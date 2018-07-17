Enjoy a Vietnamese Pork Noodle Bowl while camping (video)

Many people think camping food as just brats, burgers and hot dogs. But with some planning and preparation, you can go gourmet in the great outdoors. In today's video we caught up with Ally Stephens, personal chef and owner of Season to Taste, to learn how to bring Vietnamese pork noodle salad on your next camping trip.

"You’d be surprised at the caliber of food you can enjoy in the great outdoors – Indonesian, Italian, Asian, fresh baked cakes and breads, you name it," Stephens said. "Make your sauces at home, measure out ingredients and only bring what you need."

Make the marinade and be sure to leave at least 1/4 cup for the dressing. Let the pork marinade in the mixture for one hour. You can do this at home in advance, or have a little cocktail hour and talk about the hike you just went on or prep the vegetables during that time. If you do decided to do the chopping at home, Stephens has a tip for keeping your veggies crisp until dinner time.

"I like to chop most of my veggies before leaving the house. To make sure produce stays fresh, put a slightly damp paper towel in with pre-cut veggies. For the greens for the salad, I'll use a couple of dry paper towels to soak up extra moisture," Stephens said.

With the Stage 2 Fire Ban still in place, open campfires are not permitted, but you can bring petroleum or LP fueled grills, lanterns and stoves that have shut off valves to your campsite. You can cook the pork all the way through at home and not worry about a cook stove or do it all at the campsite if you are following the Stage 2 Fire Ban rules.

The recipe also calls for noodles, so consider making those in advance, too. "For a shorter camping trip, cook the noodles at home ahead of time, run under cold water and then toss with the sesame oil and lime juice. Throw them in a Ziploc or Tupperware and dinner will be a breeze at the campsite," Stephens said.

Recommended Stories For You

While you can certainly leave most things for the campsite, prepping ahead of time and preparing most of the meal before you arrive will result in an effortless gourmet dinner in the wilderness. Watch today's video to learn more tips with Ally Stephens.

Vietnamese Pork Noodle Bowl

Ingredients

3 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, divided

4 tablespoon soy sauce/coconut aminos

3 tablespoon ground fresh chile paste

2 tablespoon fish Sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

4 garlic cloves, blanched and chopped

1 large shallot, chopped

1 pork tenderloin

6 ounces rice vermicelli noodles

1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice

2 cup romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup cucumber, sliced

1/2 cup carrot, sliced

2 tablespoons peanuts, chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro

4 lime wedges

Directions

• Combine 2 tablespoons sesame oil and next 5 ingredients (through shallot) in a mini food processor and blend until smooth. Set aside 1/4 cup or more of the marinade and use the remaining to marinade pork in a plastic bag or glass container with lid. Marinate pork in refrigerator for 1 hour, turning after 30 minutes.

• Preheat oven to 425 degrees F

• Remove pork from marinade and place on a greased broiler or baking pan. Cook for about 25 minutes or until cooked to an internal temperature of 140 degrees F. Let pork rest for 10 minutes and then thinly slice.

• While pork is roasting, cook noodles according to the package directions. Drain and toss with remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame oil and lime juice.

• Assemble noodle bowl, garnish with peanuts, cilantro and lime wedges.