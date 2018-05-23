Enjoy Friday Afternoon Club at Hovey & Harrison in Edwards

EDWARDS — Friday Afternoon Club is a staple of summer in the Rocky Mountains, and Hovey & Harrison is getting into the mix, hosting FAC from June 8 through Sept. 21 with live music, food and drink specials, games and more on the patio in Edwards.

Every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., a different band will perform each week and menu items will include everything from oysters to Chicago-style hot dogs, chips and dips, canned beers and wines as well as other non-alcoholic options.

There will also be classic games for adults and kids alike.

Parking is free and Hovey & Harrison's full cafe will also be open and running its regular menu, as well as its grab 'n' go inside.

Musical acts include local apres favorites including Austin's Rose, Matt Garth, Johnny Schleper, Terry Armistead and more over the course of the summer.

For more information, follow Hovey & Harrison on social media or visit http://www.hoveyandharrison.com.