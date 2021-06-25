Eric “Benny” Bloom to lead a special collaboration at Shakedown on Monday

Eric “Benny” Bloom will perform with The Vail Connection featuring members of The Motet at Shakedown on Monday.

Special to the Daily

Eric “Benny” Bloom of Lettuce will lead The Vail Connection featuring members of The Motet and Circles Around the Sun in a special collaboration at Shakedown in Vail on Monday night.

“Benny” is a Grammy-winning artist most commonly known as a member of the Boston-based funk band Lettuce, which formed in 1992. The band is regarded as one of the premier acts in the modern funk scene, and has a strong following here in the Vail Valley.

Tickets to the show are $20 online on shakedownbarvail.com and $25 at the door. Doors open at 8pm.

The performance will be just one of dozens of Shakedown’s in-venue and popup concerts planned for this summer. To see a full schedule, visit shakedownbarvail.com.