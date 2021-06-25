Eric “Benny” Bloom to lead a special collaboration at Shakedown on Monday
Eric “Benny” Bloom of Lettuce will lead The Vail Connection featuring members of The Motet and Circles Around the Sun in a special collaboration at Shakedown in Vail on Monday night.
“Benny” is a Grammy-winning artist most commonly known as a member of the Boston-based funk band Lettuce, which formed in 1992. The band is regarded as one of the premier acts in the modern funk scene, and has a strong following here in the Vail Valley.
Tickets to the show are $20 online on shakedownbarvail.com and $25 at the door. Doors open at 8pm.
The performance will be just one of dozens of Shakedown’s in-venue and popup concerts planned for this summer. To see a full schedule, visit shakedownbarvail.com.