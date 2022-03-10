Ethereal art at Vail’s Galerie Züger

“Lady Adagio,” by Ingrid Dee Magidson.

What is this world? Who are we? These are the sorts of questions Ingrid Dee Magidson’s artwork evokes. The artist will be in attendance at Galerie Züger in Vail’s Solaris March 11 and 12.

Magidson layers her unique mixed media pieces with depth and meaning. Her images blend Renaissance portraits, sheer fabrics, real butterflies, antique timepieces, jewelry and images of animals in sheets of acrylics, which often measure more than 8 inches deep.

Her art dances between the physical world of impermanence and the spiritual world of connection with all beings. Stories and images of royal Renaissance figures are the impetus for Magidson’s profound pieces. Most portray strong women or innocent children.

“The Renaissance portraits are about those who came before us,” Magidson explained. “They experienced the same emotions and struggles. …They remind me to be grateful and humble and have no fears, to go after what I want — the everlasting goal, which I believe is attaining a meaningful existence.”

“It’s just a reminder to live your life and do what you’re supposed to do here,” she said.

Several years ago, Magidson began fusing images of animal faces atop Renaissance dresses. The inspiration came from her father, a painter and sculptor who had just passed away. He loved Golden Retrievers. She wanted to honor “these wonderful creatures that give us so much unconditional love,” and then decided to pay reverence to wildlife, like elephants or the albino rhino, in danger of extinction.

Her latest artwork is not only getting deeper — both physically and metaphorically — but also more luminous. The sides of her boxes are now transparent, so viewers can gaze into the edges of her three-dimensional work. Foils and mirrors also add to the luminosity.

“These layered pieces take you in and take you back through time,” she said. “People see things that touch them; there’s a lot inside the shadow boxes. I love hearing what other people see. It’s just a reminder of how we are all connected.”