European hospitality in Vail Village at Almresi

At Almresi, dinner is an interactive affair. From the shared fondue options to the flaming spiced wine, warming sustenance comes with a certain panache and shared conviviality.

Joshua Thoma/Courtesy image

Since its opening in December 2016, Almresi has been proving that the fastest way to the heart is through the stomach. Located at the top of Bridge Street in Vail Village, the Thoma family has created a Bavarian alpine retreat that welcomes couples and groups alike and promises a meal that will warm even the coldest cockles.

Settle into a small and intimate nook or a large communal table; cozy up on a faux fur throw and loosen your belt for an experience that is so much more than a meal. Serving cuisine inspired by both the Alps and the Rockies, dishes such as Bavarian pork schnitzel with spätzle and veal goulash in mushroom sauce are satisfying. They’ve recently added a raclette and fondue entree option to the lineup.

Raclette is traditionally a Swiss dish based on heating cheese and scraping off the melted part; then typically served with boiled potatoes. Choose between Raclette cheese and Emmentaler cheese (or order both!) and enjoy it with the traditional potatoes or bread. The Grill — each table has its own grill for sharing — is a favorite with carnivores. Choose from beef, chicken or bratwursts and sear it to your particular palate. The Grill comes with a mix of veggies that can also be flame-kissed to round out the meal. Fondue takes dipping to the next level, allowing guests to dunk proteins (splurge on shrimp or salmon) and vegetables into one of Almresi’s different fondue sauces: garlic sauce, horseradish sauce or German cocktail sauce.

At Almresi, the Feuerzangenbowle includes a rum-soaked sugarloaf that is set on fire and drips into spicy, hot wine.

Joshua Thoma/Courtesy image

If a bit of additional warmth is required, ask for Almresi’s shot board. Featuring peppermintschnaps, Jägermeister, zirbenschnaps or schladerer, these crowd-pleasing boards will warm you up in a hurry. Looking for a bit more drama? Try the Feuerzangenbowle, a traditional German drink in which a rum-soaked sugarloaf is set on fire, dripping into spicy, hot wine. Dinner can, and should, be about more than just sustenance. At Almresi, dinner is fun to cook and fun to eat, filling the soul as much as the stomach and creating memories that are even sweeter than gelato at the end of the meal.