Evanoff to play Agave

Denver based and Boulder born, dream rock trio Evanoff is no doubt a force to be reckoned with in the Colorado music scene. The group has pioneered a unique, electrifying blend of analog and digital sounds they call "Dream Rock." Dancey break beats, symphonic guitar riffs, powerful builds and face melting jams define the increasingly popular genre.

Evanoff will bring their signature style to Agave tonight, with doors opening at 9 p.m. The show will be free.

Containing both heavy rock and soft melodic styles, the group's most stand out feature is its ability to capture the crowd's attention while creating heartfelt tension accompanied by groovy dance beats that release unimaginable amounts of energy.

Evanoff consists of its three core members: JJ Evanoff (guitar), Jake Hall (drums) and Brennan Forrester (keys). In just under two years the band has performed at an array of major national festivals including Electric Forest, Euphoria, Gem & Jam, Mumford & Sons Gentlemen of the Road, Vertex, Sonic Bloom and Arise. The trio has been hitting the road hard over the past two years, creating major markets in the Southwest, Midwest and northeastern U.S. Its best markets reside in both Boulder and Denver where the band headlines and supports prestigious venues such as The Fox Theatre, Boulder Theater, The Bluebird, Cervantes and The Ogden.