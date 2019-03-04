Evening at The 10th to celebrateAnn Bonfoey Taylor

What: An Evening at the 10th with the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum will again celebrate "An Evening at the 10th," this year celebrating the elegant and unique ski couture of Vail's Ann Bonfoey Taylor, on Saturday, March 30.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception at the Museum and a preview of the new Ann Bonfoey Taylor fashion exhibit. Guests will then board Vail's Gondola One at 6:15 for the ride to mid-Vail and dinner at the 10th.

Tickets for the event are priced at $150 per person and may be purchased online at http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org or by phone at 970-476-1876. Attendance is limited to 100 guests. The event is a fundraiser for the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

Taylor lived an extraordinary life. Among her many talents, she was a successful skiwear designer that continues to influence the ski fashion industry today. Often self-designed, her ski clothing and accessories demonstrated her bold, athletic and outdoor savvy elegance.

Not only was she successful with fashion, she was also selected as an alternate for the U.S. Olympic Ski Team, competed at Wimbledon and was a licensed pilot and World War II flight instructor. She was also the first skier on Vail Mountain to wear a helmet … of her own design of course.

The event is underwritten by the Family of Ann and Vernon Taylor II and Vail Resort's Epic Promise. For additional information, contact Liz Campbell at liz@snowsportsmuseum.org or 970-476-1876.