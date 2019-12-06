Event on Tuesday to teach guests how to manage holiday stress

Like Seasonal Affective Disorder, the holiday blues are temporary states of depression or anxiety around the holidays, and the event at Colorado Mountain College will teach particpants strategies to manage those negative emotions.

if you go ... What: Holiday Blues Community Talk When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Cost: Free More information: There will be Spanish interpretation at the event. No RSVP is necessary. For questions, email series@vailhealth.org.

Vail Health and Eagle Valley Behavioral Health will host a Holiday Blues community talk, “All I Want for Christmas is to Get Through the Day.” Held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the hour-long event will feature Jill Squyres, PhD, a local clinical psychologist with more than 30 years of experience, who will provide tips for managing the holiday blues.

“The holidays can be an overwhelming time for people, and there are a number of factors that can trigger the holiday blues. Feelings of anxiety or depression are common during this season, and we want to provide information and tools to help people prepare and manage,” said Squyres. “You must take good care of yourself during the holidays, and we will be discussing what that looks like at the event.”

Unlike clinical anxiety or depression, the holiday blues are temporary feelings of anxiety or depression including fatigue, tension, frustration, loneliness, isolation, sadness or a sense of loss. These are associated with extra stress, unrealistic expectations or memories. Addressing both mental and physical health during the holidays is a key to managing the holiday blues and preventing them from materializing into long-term mental health conditions.

“Your holidays will be happy if you create a holiday experience that is meaningful for you,” Squyres said.

About Dr. Jill Squyres

Dr. Squyres earned her B.A. in Psychology, Magna Cum Laude from the University of Rochester. She attended graduate school at the University of Southern California where she received her M.A. and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. She’s published numerous papers, articles and book chapters. A popular speaker, Dr. Squyres’ TED talk has received more than 100,000 views. She is passionate about helping people cultivate inner strength, wisdom and resiliency.