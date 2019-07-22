Ever wonder about the science behind music? Walking Mountains and Bravo! Vail have an event for that.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 25 and feature a discussion with The Brass Project about how music works.

Brandon Ilaw | Special to the Daily

IF YOU GO… What: Science Behind Sound: Good Vibrations, Perfect Harmony, and the Physics of Music When: Wednesday, July 25, 6:30 pm Where: Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon Cost: Free, $5 donation appreciated More information: Registration is required. Space is limited, please visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/sb to register.

Summer in the valley includes a plethora of activities from hiking to fishing, star gazing to music festivals. When you’re at a concert listening to live music, do you ever wonder just how it all comes together? Walking Mountains Science Center will present the a program called Science Behind Sound: Good Vibrations, Perfect Harmony, and the Physics of Music, which will dive into the physics of music. Science Behind Sound is presented in conjunction with Bravo! Vail Music Festival, featuring members of the renowned group The Brass Project for a night of lively music, science, and community engagement.

On Thursday, July 25th at 6:30 pm, join the six musicians of The Brass Project as they take you behind the scenes to discover the elements of science found in performing chamber music. Through guided listening, audience participation, and personal insights, these musicians will unpack the elements that go into playing music together.

The Brass Project is a sextet committed to invigorating the brass chamber music experience through vibrant performance and fearless exploration.

Founded at the Curtis Institute of Music in 2016, the members of The Brass Project united around a shared set of goals: to expand the repertoire for chamber brass, to record and distribute new works, and to engage with a wide community through outreach and educational programs.

The Brass Project has collaborated with composers from around the world on 35 new works, including pieces by Pulitzer Prize winner Aaron Jay Kernis, Princeton Professor Emeritus Paul Lansky, and Rome Prize winner Sean Friar.

In 2016 and 2017 The Brass Project was the ensemble-in-residence at Music from Angel Fire where they were featured by Santa Fe Pro Musica, and in 2018 The Brass Project was the fellowship brass ensemble at the Aspen Music Festival where they were mentored by the American Brass Quintet. Upcoming residencies include Avaloch Farm, Haverford College, the Shalin Liu Performance Center at Rockport Music, St. Mark’s Church in Philadelphia, as well as several concerts with “Curtis on Tour.”

As part of The Brass Project’s initiative to bring music to diverse and underserved communities, the ensemble has worked with young students in over 80 educational concerts across Northern New Mexico and has held multiple residencies in Philadelphia area schools, including South Philadelphia High School and Powel Elementary School.

The Brass Project has been engaged with the Curtis Institute of Music’s Community Artists Program for three years, through which they continue to develop new programs to bring their art to the wider world.

Their 2018 debut album, “Cityscaping” celebrates the work composers have created for the ensemble.