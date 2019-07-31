Ever wondered about the history of the Covered Bridge in Vail Village? The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s walking tours will explore local history

The tours will highlight many of the biggest landmarks in Vail Village, like the Covered Bridge, the Clock Tower and Checkpoint Charlie.

Special to the Daily

The rich and often colorful history of Vail Village will come alive again for residents and guests this summer as the Colorado Snowsports Museum resumes their popular Vail Village Historical Walking Tours on Tuesday mornings.

The tours resumed on July 30, and the one-hour sessions will get underway at the museum at 11 a.m. Tours will be guided by museum staff and docents, and are priced at $5 per person. Guests are encouraged to contact the museum in advance at 970-476-1876 to secure a spot on the tour.

Participants will learn about the early days of Vail and Pete Seibert’s acquisition of the property that would become Vail Mountain and the Town of Vail. Guests will also discover entertaining facts about historic Vail landmarks such as the Covered Bridge, the Clock Tower and Checkpoint Charlie, while exploring the colorful stories surrounding popular Vail Village establishments, including Gasthof Gramshammer, the Red Lion and the Lodge at Vail.

“As you might expect,” said Jennifer Mason, Executive Director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum, “there are innumerable interesting stories surrounding the early days of Vail and our development into one of the world’s foremost ski resort communities. These tours are both fun and educational, and serve as a true complement to the overall Vail experience.”

Located on the third level of the Vail Village Parking Structure, the Colorado Snowsports Museum features six primary exhibits, enhanced with interactive screens, showcasing and chronicling the rich history and heritage of the Colorado ski and snowboard industry. The recently renovated museum showcases the largest collection of 10th Mountain Division artifacts in the nation.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.