Every meteor shower, supermoon and other major astronomy events in 2020

This is a composite of 27 images of the Super Blood Wolf moon as it goes from being a full moon into the full lunar eclipsed moon while rising over Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Jan. 20 in Golden. There will be a Supermoon this year in April.

Helen H. Richardson | Special to the Daily

If you’re already gearing up for camping, you might want to plan your trips around some of these cool astronomical events this year. From meteor showers – there was one on Saturday and more in July and December – to Supermoons and more. Even if you just step outside your front door, there also will be some fun things to watch regarding the planet Mars in February and October, a special full moon in April and the “super conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn in December, when the two largest planets in the solar system appear to come together. That also will coincide with the Winter Solstice.

Here are seven astronomical events to watch for this year.

Moon passes in front of Mars, Feb. 18

Get out your binoculars — or a telescope if you have one — for Feb. 18, when the moon will pass in front of the planet Mars in an event called an occultation. “The moon will glide in front of reddish, star-like Mars for viewers across North America, Central America, extreme northern South America, Cuba and Haiti,” according to Space.com. A couple of hours later, Mars will show up on the other side of the moon (as seen from Earth). The moon will appear 23% full on that night.

Quadrantids meteor shower, Jan. 4

According to the International Meteor Organization, the Quadrantids have the potential to be the strongest meteor shower of the year, and they are peaking this weekend. “The average hourly rates one can expect under dark skies is 25,” the IMO says. “These meteors usually lack persistent trains (vaporized rock that glows after the meteor burns up in the atmosphere) but often produce bright fireballs.”

Read the full story via The Denver Post.