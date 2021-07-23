Evil Woman – America’s Premier Tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra to ‘Shine a Little Love’ at VPAC on July 31

This new, first-class 50th Anniversary tribute show is the world’s foremost tribute to Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra.

Just over half a century ago, English band Electric Light Orchestra formed in Birmingham, England. Their fusion of pop music and classical arrangements blew audiences away and they went on to sell more than 50 million records worldwide and pack stadiums again and again with their live shows. Polished songs like “Evil Woman,” “Strange Music” and “Shine a Little Love” captivated listeners. Now, relive the magic with Evil Woman – America’s Premier Tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra in Beaver Creek on Saturday, July 31.

If you go… If you go … What: Evil Woman: America’s Premier Tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra When: Saturday, July 31, 8 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: $68 More information: Visit vilarpac.org/Evil-Woman-July-31-8pm.

This new, first-class 50th Anniversary tribute show is the world’s foremost tribute to Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra. ELO’s fusion of Beatlesque-pop with classical arrangements rocketed the group to massive commercial success, generating numerous chart-topping hits thanks to their unique style. America disc jockey Casey Kasem called the Electric Light Orchestra the “World’s first touring rock ’n’ roll chamber group.”

The 50th anniversary tribute show combines brilliant arrangements and flawless musicianship and vocals of elite professional musicians, whose credits include an exhaustive list of the biggest names in the music industry.

Along with the aforementioned hits, expect to hear “Telephone Line,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Turn to Stone,” “All Over The World,” “Can’t Get it Out of My Head,” “Last Train To London,” “I’m Alive,” and many more.

Tickets are $68 and available now at the VPAC box office (970-845-8497; vilarpac.org). The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.