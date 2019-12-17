Executive chef Marco Fossati welcomes you to Four Seasons Vail

Most hotels have a lobby bar where you can gather before going out to dinner or wait for the rest of your party to come down before heading out and about. But at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, the lobby bar is more of a destination. Even people who aren’t even staying at the hotel flock to enjoy the views, libations and delicious food at The Remedy Bar.

The Remedy Bar, the Four Seasons Vail’s lobby bar, has become a Vail favorite. Its big-screen televisions are a draw for sports enthusiasts looking for the big game. The drinks draw in those looking for a creative concoction and foodies love the diverse items on the menu. And everyone loves the views, including the Four Seasons Vail’s new executive chef, Marco Fossati.

“After spending 10 wonderful years in California, I think it was time to come to the mountains. When you sit in Remedy and that is the view, it’s just fantastic,” Fossati said while gesturing to the large windows that face the ski slopes of Vail Mountain.

Fossati was with the Four Seasons properties in Palo Alto and Santa Barbara, CA and the Four Seasons Hotel Milano in Italy. He also has spent his early years working at various establishments including luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants and private clubs. He’s worked at amazing locations such as Tuscany, Milano, Sardinia, Paris, Hamburg and London.

Fossati’s energy is contagious. His warmth, spirit, Italian accent and desire to make you feel welcome give you the feeling that you are in his own home rather than at a restaurant. Fossati likes to share the experience with the guests and Remedy’s new open-air kitchen puts its culinary artistry on display.

He likes to pay attention to the small details as well. The honey drizzled over the signature grilled cheese comes from Knapp Ranch in Edwards. The micro herbs that top off the beetroot hummus are also from Knapp Ranch. Much of the bread that is on the menu comes from Hovey and Harrison in Edwards. “One of the owners at Hovey and Harrison is my neighbor, so sometimes we meet for coffee and chat about products we can use,” Fossati said.

Fossati said he’s excited to change the menu often and get creative by using local and regional ingredients. But first, he wants to hit the slopes. “It’s been over 20 years since I’ve skied, so on my next day off I am going to go up on the hill.”