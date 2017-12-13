Experience Nature at Night with Walking Mountains Science Center, The Westin

AVON — The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa at Beaver Creek Mountain continues its partnership with Vail Valley's Walking Mountains Science Center by once again offering free interactive Nature at Night programs weekly this ski season.

Nature at Night will be held on 13 Thursday evenings from 4 to 5 p.m. in The Westin Riverfront Lobby. Led by a Walking Mountains naturalist, topics for the weekly hands-on programs range from which animals in Colorado migrate and why to how to track Colorado animals in the winter snow.

Free and open to the public, the 2017-18 winter Nature at Night schedule includes:

Dec. 21: Colorado Winter Wildlife

Dec. 28: Life in the Snow

Jan. 4: Tracking Time

Jan. 18: Migration Madness

Jan. 25: Meet a Tree

Feb. 8: Who Hibernates

Feb. 15: Beaks, Feets, and Feathers

Feb. 22: Colorado Winter Wildlife

March 1: Migration Madness

March 8: Tracking Time

March 15: Meet a Tree

March 22: Colorado Winter Wildlife

March 29: Beaks, Feets, and Feathers

"This series offers a unique opportunity to learn about nature here in the Vail Valley through hands-on games, activities and lectures," said Westin Riverfront general manager Kristen Pryor. "Partnering with Walking Mountains is an amazing way to showcase our shared passion for sustainability and to create lifelong memories for our guests."

The mission of Walking Mountains Science Center is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education. For more information, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org or http://www.westinriverfrontbeavercreek.com.