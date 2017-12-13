Experience Nature at Night with Walking Mountains Science Center, The Westin
December 13, 2017
AVON — The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa at Beaver Creek Mountain continues its partnership with Vail Valley's Walking Mountains Science Center by once again offering free interactive Nature at Night programs weekly this ski season.
Nature at Night will be held on 13 Thursday evenings from 4 to 5 p.m. in The Westin Riverfront Lobby. Led by a Walking Mountains naturalist, topics for the weekly hands-on programs range from which animals in Colorado migrate and why to how to track Colorado animals in the winter snow.
Free and open to the public, the 2017-18 winter Nature at Night schedule includes:
Dec. 21: Colorado Winter Wildlife
Dec. 28: Life in the Snow
Jan. 4: Tracking Time
Jan. 18: Migration Madness
Jan. 25: Meet a Tree
Feb. 8: Who Hibernates
Feb. 15: Beaks, Feets, and Feathers
Feb. 22: Colorado Winter Wildlife
March 1: Migration Madness
March 8: Tracking Time
March 15: Meet a Tree
March 22: Colorado Winter Wildlife
March 29: Beaks, Feets, and Feathers
"This series offers a unique opportunity to learn about nature here in the Vail Valley through hands-on games, activities and lectures," said Westin Riverfront general manager Kristen Pryor. "Partnering with Walking Mountains is an amazing way to showcase our shared passion for sustainability and to create lifelong memories for our guests."
The mission of Walking Mountains Science Center is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education. For more information, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org or http://www.westinriverfrontbeavercreek.com.
