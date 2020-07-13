Explore new frontiers and make monster friends: Kids Corner for the week of 7/13/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

frontier / frontera

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles.

Click the black boxes under each riddle to reveal the answer.

Easy

Riddle: What begins with T, ends with T, and has T in it?

A teapot.

Riddle: What’s full of holes but still holds water?

A sponge.

Riddle: What kind of room has no doors or windows?

A mushroom.

Hard

Riddle: You walk in a room and on the bed there are 2 dogs, 4 cats, one giraffe, 5 cows and a duck, with 3 chickens flying above a chair. How many legs are on the floor?

Eight: four from the bed and four from the chair.

Riddle: Where can you find cities, towns, shops and streets but no people?

A map.

Riddle: What is always in front of you but cannot be seen?

The future.

Craft of the Week

Silly Monsters

You will need: Egg cartons, toilet paper or paper towel rolls, paper cups, corks, other found or leftover materials, googly eyes, pipe cleaners, hot glue or tacky glue, acrylic or tempera paint, scissors, Sharpies, other decorating supplies to get creative.

Directions: Cut egg cartons, cardboard rolls, cups or corks and paint desired colors: this is the monster’s body. Create arms, legs, antennae, tentacles and other appendages with pipe cleaners. Attach pipe cleaners and googly eyes to monster body: ask an adult for help if using hot glue. Draw on mouths with Sharpies if desired.

Time travel

Sheep occasionally graze on the Lake Creek Ranch land today, which over looks New York Mountain and Finnegan’s Peak.

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

Nestled in East Lake Creek Valley, this 335-acre Edwards ranch looks into the base of New York Mountain and Finnegan’s Peak.

The ranch was homesteaded in the late 1800s by Charles Tourville, originally from Chateauguay, New York. In 1881, Tourville ran a successful kiln operation near Leadville (in Pando) that provided fuel for the surrounding mines. In 1891, Charles filed for a 160-acre land grant for the Lake Creek property, where the family lived in a two-story log house with their seven children. He built the Tourville Ditch from 1884 to1889, securing senior water rights for Lake Creek. The family remained on the ranch until 1918.

The next homesteaders were James N. Norgaard and his wife Anna from Sweden, who ranched in Gypsum and ran the Eagle Valley Creamery in Lake Creek. W.W. Bragg purchased the ranch from them and ran cattle. His daughter, Neva Bragg, married Darwin Burford and, in 1930, the couple purchased the ranch. In 1939, Darwin’s brother, Ellery bought the property, and in 1950, Robert and Judith Burford purchased the property from him.

Robert Burford headed the Bureau of Land Management for the US government under Ronald Reagan’s administration and ran a large sheep operation, herding animals over the mountains in the fall. He was the stepfather of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. The current owners purchased the property in 1971.

The original barn and ranch cabin, built in 1919 and 1930 respectively, remain on the property today.

The ranch was placed under a conservation easement with Eagle Valley Land Trust in the late 1990s. Currently, the ranch is a hay operation supplying feed to neighboring Calhoun Ranch. Sheep occasionally graze on the Lake Creek land.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Coloring page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

