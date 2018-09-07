Fall brings exciting changes to Alpine Arts Center in Edwards

The Alpine Arts Center has a lot of changes in store for the valley this fall. This month, they are opening a new creative co-working space for artists, are kicking off their fall session classes and have new programs beginning in Eagle as well.

Fall session classes at Alpine Arts Center in Edwards begin the week of Monday, Sept. 10. Most classes have a discounted rate when signing up for the first six week session, including "Mommy and Me Get Messy", "Kids After School Art", "Adult Pottery and Printmaking" and many more.

New this season is a Teen Art Intensive on Monday afternoons, as well as a class in Eagle that is open to children ages 5 to 12 on Tuesdays and meets from 4 to 5:30pm. The program will be held at the new Zealous Schools, and is open to the entire community.

"We had a great summer and hope to continue the momentum into our fall schedule," says Lauren Merrill, owner and art instructor at the center.

The Alpine Arts Center is also excited about their new creative co-working space that is opening at the end of the month, adjacent to center's main location. The concept is to rent affordable studio space to artists, makers, writers, and free thinkers throughout the valley.

For more information on Alpine Arts Center's programs and fall registration, go to http://www.alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732.