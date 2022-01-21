Fall Line now offering late-night electronic music

Rein Tahk is the resident DJ at Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails.

Rein Tahk/Courtesy Photo

Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails in Vail Village is adding a new option to the late-night scene on Bridge Street. From now through the end of ski season, resident DJ Rein Tahk will be playing original house music sets every Friday from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., with additional electronic and dance artists performing on Saturday nights.

The new lineup is being spearheaded by Fall Line’s assistant manager and event coordinator, Hayley Banks, who is excited to support the emergence of younger music trends in Vail.

“Part of doing these Friday and Saturday DJ nights is just trying to bring fun back to Vail and provide something for the younger crowd,” Banks said. “I grew up in South Florida, and they have a very lively nightlife, and I really feel that Vail industry people kind of need this release at the end of a long week. They can come and just have somewhere to let loose and dance, and that’s what we’re trying to create here, as well as giving those more high-end clients something different to look forward to for a late night scene.”

The foundation of this new music offering is the addition of an in-house DJ residency, which will this season be occupied by LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Rein Tahk. Tahk, born as Granger Whitelaw, has been coming to the Vail Valley throughout his life, and is no stranger to Bridge Street’s stages.

“My mom would leave me with Phil Long on the stage at Red Lion and go take a run,” Tahk said. “I grew up playing the guitar at the Red Lion and him letting me play a couple songs, and being a fan of Dave Tucker’s music. I’ve always appreciated that aspect of performance and I intend on bringing that into my set.”

Tahk has been a full-time producer in LA for the past four years, and recently studied at the Icon Collective music school. He specializes in house and EDM music and creates sets that are intended to get people moving and dancing.

“I tend to take my energy up, and up, and up, so we eventually end up at 128, or sometimes even 130, BPM (beats per minute) and get into some tech house,” Tahk said. “I tend to focus on raising the energy. I work with the crowd, I see what’s going on, I’m paying attention.”

With a week between each show, he also has the opportunity to tailor his sets to what the audience has an appetite for.

“People come up to me and tell me what they want to hear, so I take their ideas,” Tahk said. “I’ll go home that week and make some remixes so that I can come back and give them what they want, but with my own take on it.”

Audience members can also look forward to hearing a number of original compositions that will bring the cutting edge of emerging house music to Vail.

“I bring new content to every show, and a lot of stuff that’s unreleased so people won’t be able to hear it again until it’s out there for the world,” Tahk said. “Not just of my own stuff, but some of the artists that I’m close with who are on the up and up.”

Banks said that bringing Tahk in for a DJ residency is laying the groundwork to feature more artists of the dance, house and electronic music style to Fall Line and Vail in general.

“He’s trying to really create a culture of music in Vail with house music and all of the local DJs, and that’s my exact intention as well,” Banks said. “I’m trying to bring all of the DJs that I hire together to create more music, almost following in Austin Gavlak’s footsteps with Powabunga.”

In addition to weekly shows from Tahk, Fall Line has a number of artists lined up for the month of February. On Saturday, Feb. 5, DLMT and Ryan Shepherd are performing at Fall Line as the second stop on their Back2Back national tour. Together, the two have accumulated over 80 million streams on Spotify, and are topping national dance charts with their recent releases.

DLMT and Ryan Shepherd perform at Fall Line on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Fall Line/Courtesy Photo

The following Saturday, DJ Chris Cauldron – who performed at December’s Powabunga music festival – will be returning to Vail to play at Fall Line. The last week of February, DJ Cold Case and Casey Alberth will perform on Friday, Feb. 25, and Tahk will play that Saturday.

Banks said that Fall Line is working on booking more artists over the course of the season, and will continue to support the emerging electronic music scene in the valley.

“I think it gets a little stagnated, the music scene out here, and I just think this is going to be a wave of new music coming through in general to Vail,” Banks saiad. “It’s exciting.”

For the latest information about upcoming performances, follow @falllinekitchen on Instagram or visit falllinevail.com .