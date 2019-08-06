Fall sports are coming, and kids can get ready with this Vail Athletic Club clinic

Blake Gould is the Fitness Director at the Vail Athletic Club.

Special to the Daily

Help your kids get ready for the fall sports season with a Youth Performance Camp at The Vail Athletic Club on Monday Aug. 12 – Thursday, Aug. 15.

Led by Blake Gould, Fitness Director at the Vail Athletic Club, the Pre-Fall Sports Youth Speed, Agility and Quickness Performance Camp is designed to build and grow upon a steady foundation of linear, lateral and reactive movement patterns. Open to kids age 9-14, the focus will not only be on movement patterns, but also body weight, TRX and band full body strength which will help kids become a more agile athlete across sports.

“I love working with youth athletes and have trained hundreds of elementary, middle school and high school kids,” said Gould. “I find it very rewarding to help these young athletes take their passion for the game to new heights.”

The class will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. and costs $100 for VAC members and $140 for the public.

A former college football player and an Ignite360 MasterTrainer, Gould holds a degree in sports/exercise science from Briar Cliff University in Iowa.

For more information or to register, please call 970-476-7960 or visit https://vailathleticclub.com.